Robin Roberts absent from GMA studio as replacement fills in

For a recent episode, Robin Roberts stepped away from Good Morning America in New York City, and her replacement may have surprised some viewers.

The GMA star appeared on Monday’s show in the NYC studio alongside George Stephanopoulos, with Linsey Davis replacing Michael Strahan.

However, Robin was not in the studio for Tuesday’s GMA episode as she was on a memorable trip to enjoy and cover an inaugural event.

Both episodes featured a discussion of women’s basketball, including the NCAA Tournament and the Unrivaled 3-on-3 women’s basketball league.

On Monday, Robin spoke with ESPN’s Elle Duncan, Chiney Ogwumike, and Andraya Carter about the recently released March Madness brackets for the women’s tournament.

After Monday’s episode, Robin jetted off to Miami for the Unrivaled 3-on-3 women’s basketball league to witness their championship game.

Robin and Michael were absent from Tuesday’s GMA as replacements filled in

When GMA opened on Tuesday, Robin Roberts was not at the desk with George, and their co-star Michael was also absent. As Michael and Robin’s replacements, viewers saw anchors Whit Johnson and Mary Bruce.

Bruce, ABC News’ chief White House correspondent, has previously filled in as an anchor on GMA and World News Tonight. Per her ABC News bio, she joined ABC News in 2006 as a desk assistant.

Johnson co-anchors Weekend World News Tonight and Good Morning America: Weekend Edition. Viewers often see contributions from Johnson and Bruce on GMA throughout the week.

During Robin, Michael, and George’s other absences, viewers have seen different anchors fill in, including Rebecca Jarvis, Linsey Davis, and Gio Benitez.

Although Robin was not in-studio on Tuesday, she appeared throughout GMA to report from Miami. In a segment, she spoke with the Rose, the inaugural champions of the Unrivaled league, whom Robin indicated she watched play the night before.

Robin received praise as ‘GOAT’ in a ‘full-circle’ moment on GMA

On Monday’s GMA, viewers saw Robin speak with a trio of ESPN women’s basketball analysts about the upcoming NCAA Tournament and brackets.

After discussing the matchups and potential picks to win it all, Elle Duncan made some heartfelt remarks about the tournament, Robin, and appearing on Good Morning America.

“What’s also really cool about the women’s tournament is not just the competition and the matchups, but also, all of those young girls that are in the stands that we get to see being inspired, and it is such a full-circle that you are such an inspiration to us as Black women broadcasters to get to come on your show and talk to you about basketball, our GOAT,” Duncan said as individuals applauded in the studio.

Robin accepted the compliments with gratitude. She mentioned she and Duncan “go back a long way” and said she was proud of all of them.

“You just whetted our appetite,” Robin said regarding their discussion of the upcoming tournament.

Robin and Elle’s past includes V-103 and family friendships

Robin didn’t mention the specifics of her relationship with Duncan during the segment. However, both previously worked at the radio station V-103 in Atlanta, Georgia, during their journalism and broadcasting careers.

In a 2016 ESPN FrontRow article, Duncan called Robin her “idol” and explained that they have long-standing family friendships.

“My grandma is very good friends with her mother. My grandfather who passed before I was born was a Tuskegee Airman and so was Robin’s father, so they knew each other in Alabama. It’s like six degrees of separation and I’ve never had the opportunity to meet her, but maybe someday,” she said.

Robin played college basketball at Southeastern Louisiana University and set all-time scoring and rebounding records there. She joined ESPN in 1990 and ABC News’ GMA in 1995. She ultimately left ESPN in 2005 as she continued working full-time with GMA.

Duncan, attended West Virginia University but never played basketball there. She joined ESPN in 2016 as an anchor for SportsCenter and continues working in that capacity, in addition to hosting other programs.