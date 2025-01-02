Ree Drummond’s hair is the star of The Pioneer Woman’s latest video

Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, is celebrating the new year by sharing videos of her family around her ranch.

Many fans have seen glimpses of her life with her cowboy, Ladd Drummond, on her popular show, The Pioneer Woman.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the couple has four children and a new granddaughter, born on December 18, 2024.

Ree and Ladd, married since 1966, live a life not unlike that of a fictional Yellowstone cowboy, perhaps without all the drama that the Dutton family suffered on their show.

Fans can learn much about daily ranch life by watching Ree’s video showing that cowboys don’t get holidays off, even on New Year’s Day, since the cattle still need to be fed.

Ladd is a cattle rancher who works his land, a whopping 433,000 acres in Oklahoma. Ree showcased a bit of his daily grind on her Instagram, but it turns out that Ladd wasn’t the video’s star.

Ladd took a back seat to Ree’s hair in an Instagram video

While fans learned it takes about 20 minutes for Ladd to feed each cattle paddock, and he was on his seventh for that morning while still not done, he surprisingly was not the star of Ree’s video.

The Pioneer Woman joined her husband on the early morning run on New Year’s Day, and things quickly turned silly with the vibrant red-haired Food Network star.

Early in the video, Ree turns the camera onto herself, showing off her red hair and long bangs. She then covers her face with her hair and puts on her glasses.

Fans immediately noticed that Ree looked like Cousin Itt from Addams Family fame because of her “Red Hair.”

Ree Drummond’s fans love her red hair in a recent Instagram post. Pic credit: @thepioneerwoman Instagram

Another fan posted, “This is so fun! The hair ‘person’ and Ladd’s accent.” Then one fan added, “Cousin Itt On The Ranch.”

Fans love The Pioneer Woman’s hair in a recent post. Pic credit: @thepioneerwoman Instagram

One fan wrote, “That was one of my favorite reels I’ve ever seen of yours. I laughed out loud at your hair and I thought listening to Ladd talk more than normal was terrific!”

Another fan showcased what everyone felt, “More of this please!”

Fans love Ree Drummond’s latest video. Pic credit: @thepioneerwoman Instagram

Ree’s hair became the star of the entire video of Ladd’s early morning work on the ranch.

The Pioneer Woman’s pasta recipes star in Food Network’s video

Food Network uploaded a video on YouTube highlighting some of Ree’s pasta dishes.

This video shares Ree’s beef skillet pasta recipe and pasta with pancetta and corn. Both dishes are great for cold winter nights.

