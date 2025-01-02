The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s fans react to her grandma name reveal

Ree Drummond, none other than the iconic Pioneer Woman, has some exciting news to share with her fans.

The Pioneer Woman fans have followed Ree and her family throughout the years, first with her blog and now with her show on Food Network.

Ree and her husband, Ladd, have four children: Alex Drummond Scott, Paige Drummond, Bryce Drummond, Jamar Goff, and Todd Drummond.

The kids have grown up before everyone’s eyes, and now one of her kids gave Ree a special gift in the form of a granddaughter.

Alex Drummond Scott and her husband, Mauricio Scott’s daughter, Sofia Marie Scott, was born on December 18, 2024.

Ree shared a special post on Instagram showcasing her new granddaughter in front of a spectacular Christmas tree, and fans asked the new grandmother a critical question.

Ree shared with her fans what she wants her granddaughter to call her

Ask any grandmother-to-be what the most important decision she needs to make is, hopefully, before her grandchild learns to talk, and that is what that baby will call her. There are many names for grandmas these days: Grandma, Gaga, Mimi, MawMaw, Oma… and so on.

One of Ree’s Instagram friends, Bridget Edwards, a cookbook author, asked her about it, saying, “Beautiful!!! Have you said what she’s calling you?”

Ree took the time to answer, “So far, it’s Ree-Ree, but we’ll see what Sofia says!!!”

It looks like Ree Drummond could be a Ree-Ree to her precious Sofia. Another fan shared a dilemma that some have with their daughters: competing names. She said, “My daughter said my first grandson would call me Grandma…ok but sounds old.” She recounted that she wanted Nana, and the baby decided his first word would be “Nana.”

Another fan made a good point, saying to Ree, “You know the first grandchild officially belongs to you, right?” While most grandmas would love that to happen, sadly, it’s not a law, and the child belongs to their parents, go figure.

Other fans said, “I never thought of that,” and another said, “Oh, I better go claim mine.”

It is excellent that Ree took the time to share what the baby will call her in the comments of the baby reveal video on Instagram.

Food Network is highlighting Ree’s easy dinner recipes

Many women, like Meghan Markle or Martha Stewart, want to have great cooking shows on television, but not many offer great recipes like Ree does with her show.

Some ladies launch cookie businesses as Melissa Gorga has, but not many are as successful as Ree with her cooking empire.

Ree’s cooking show, The Pioneer Woman, airs weekly on the Food Network, and reruns of her episodes also air daily.

The Food Network shared a video on YouTube showcasing some “light weeknight dinner recipes.”

These recipes include a yummy cauliflower pizza, citrus salmon, and black bean soup.

The Pioneer Woman airs every Saturday at 10 am ET on Food Network.