Yellowstone spinoff with Kelly Reilly: Bold move or jumping the shark?

Yellowstone is ending when the final episode airs in a matter of days, but news of another spinoff has fans talking.

Taylor Sheridan gave Yellowstone fans spinoffs of the popular series in 1883 and 1923; both show how the Dutton family has gotten along over the years.

The prequels to the Yellowstone series, 1883 and 1923, help put the family’s long-term efforts to save the ranch into perspective, as keeping the ranch costs John Dutton (Kevin Costner) his life.

Now that Kevin Costner’s exit from the show has facilitated the ending of Yellowstone, news has emerged that another spinoff is in the works.

While the finale has yet to air, fans hope that the storylines of the Dutton family will be tightly woven into a way that honors the show everyone has loved for five seasons.

News that a spinoff featuring Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler is circulating, and fans are speculating whether it will be a hit or a miss.

Fans unsure whether the spinoff will be a hit or a miss

Variety reported that sources close to the production of Yellowstone have confirmed that a spinoff featuring Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler is moving forward.

Once this news hit Reddit, fans started to share how they felt about the new vehicle, which would tell more of the Dutton family story.

Immediately, some fans thought that the idea of a spinoff had already “jumped the shark” even before filming began. The term “jumping the shark” comes from the series Happy Days, in which Fonzi jumps over a shark with his motorcycle.

Many fans think that Happy Days should have ended while it was on top of the ratings instead of continuing, much like these fans feel about a spinoff of Yellowstone.

One fan shared, “Is this the one where Rip gets on waterskis and jumps over some sharks?” Another fan kept that scenario going, “Yep, and then TS goes and does it without skis…” After a joke changing shark to horse, since Yellowstone is a western, someone asked about Ted McGinley.

Others would love to see more of Beth and Rip and their lives after John’s death. One fan said, “I’m happy!!” They then shared that they wanted to see more of what happens next to the characters they’ve grown to love.

Another fan shared that they were “Excited. Give me this show where it’s a blend of husband running a ranch and wife destroying companies…”

When this new show comes out, people should give it a chance; they may be pleasantly surprised.

Yellowstone fans have a special treat for Christmas

The folks at the Dutton Ranch, aka the Paramount Network, have set up a special video that people can watch on their screens before Christmas.

They have a unique 2-hour Dutton Ranch Yule Log for people to watch during the holidays.

Perhaps a new spinoff featuring the characters of Beth and Rip will give fans more of the Dutton family since they will undoubtedly be in withdrawal after the series finale.

