Zack Freeman dances to celebrate being ‘officially divorced’ from Michaela Clark

Zack Freeman is a happily divorced man officially. Pic credit: @zacharydfreeman

Zack Freeman recently had a reason to celebrate as his marriage to MAFS spouse Michaela Clark is officially over.

Zack and Michaela were married on Married at First Sight Season 13, but Zack asked for a divorce on Decision Day.

With the divorce finally finalized, Zack took to social media to express his happiness through dance.

Zack Freeman dances over divorce

Zack Freeman has slowly but surely been returning to social media after being at the center of a messy cheating scandal.

Since his long hiatus, most of Zack’s posts have been unrelated to Married at First Sight until recently, when he took to his Instagram stories to celebrate his divorce.

Zack was filmed dancing around under red lighting with his friends in a quick hazy video.

Zack wrote over the photo “Officially divorced” with a dancing emoji.

Despite divorce usually being a somber subject, Zack appeared in good spirits as he officially put his marriage with Michaela Clark behind him.

Pic credit: @zacharydfreeman/Instagram

Zack Freeman and Michaela Clark call it quits on Decision Day

While Zack’s official documented divorce is recent, he and Michaela ended their marriage during the Married at First Sight Season 13 finale.

Michaela and Zack had one of the most tumultuous relationships of both their season and the franchises as a whole. The couple’s marriage started on a high note as both Zack and Michaela were attracted to one another on the wedding day and appeared to hit it off right away.

However, things quickly took a turn when Zack contracted COVID-19 during their honeymoon, forcing him and Michaela to lose valuable bonding time early in their marriage.

Once Zack and Michaela were able to reunite, they struggled to get on the same page and trust one another.

Michaela was shown to have several outbursts as she embodied her nickname Hurricane K, and Zack also appeared to be misleading and allegedly wouldn’t always come home when he said he would.

Michaela and Zack tried to make their marriage work leading up to Decision Day despite all their issues. Michaela even said yes to staying married.

Zack, on the other hand, went on a long spiel about how great Michaela was before declaring that he wanted a divorce.

Initially, Zack believed he and Michaela could work on their relationship after the divorce, but there was too much animosity for the two to reconcile, and they cut all contact.

Now, Zack is officially divorced and seemingly eager to move on after his reputation came under fire with both Michael and costar ex Bao Huong Hoang.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.