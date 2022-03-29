MAFS: Zack Freeman shares first post since cheating scandal and split from Bao Huong Hoang 

Zack Freeman returns to social media after a months-long break. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 13 was filled with explosive drama both on and off the show, and Zack Freeman was often at the center of the messiness.

Last year, Zack was accused of allegedly cheating on Married at First Sight girlfriend Bao Huong Hoang with several women, and he faced lots of backlash from MAFS viewers.

Amidst the scrutiny, Zack appeared to disappear from social media.

After months of online silence, Zack has now returned to social media and aimed to send a short, upbeat message in his first post since the cheating scandal.

Zack Freeman shows off his smile in first social media post

Zack Freeman took to Instagram for his return to social media.

In his post, he shared a photo of himself leaning against a wall in a collared shirt.

Zack flaunted his pearly whites in the photo as he gave a big bright smile to the camera.

Appearing to reference his happy expression in the photo, Zack captioned the post, “Smile,” with a smiling emoji.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The post was liked by Zack’s Married at First Sight Season 13 costar and friend Ryan Ignasiak.

What happened between Zack Freeman and Bao Huong Hoang?

Zack and Bao were both paired with two of the ‘villains’ from their season of Married at First Sight.

Zack and his MAFS spouse Michaela Clark had plenty of unhealthy arguments, including one of the most explosive fights in MAFS history.

Bao and her MAFS spouse Johnny Lam also had a lot of toxicity within their marriage, as MAFS viewers were often appalled by Johnny’s treatment of Bao.

Both Zack and Bao chose to divorce their spouses on Decision Day, despite Johnny and Michaela expressing that they wanted to stay married.

After their tumultuous time on Married at First Sight, Zack and Bao bonded, and their friendship quickly evolved into a more romantic relationship.

Zack and Bao became a couple; however, their relationship was short-lived.

Women came forward with texts, receipts, and alarming accusations that Zack had been engaging in sexual acts with other ladies while he was dating Bao.

The infamous cheating scandal became a huge talking point among MAFS fans, and Bao eventually broke up with Zack, seemingly cutting all ties.

Zack chose to disappear from the public eye rather than directly address the cheating drama and had been laying low for a long while.

With Zack’s recent post, it would appear he’s ready to be active on social media again, and time will tell how he chooses to proceed now that he’s back.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.