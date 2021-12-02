Michaela Clark shares a quote about love that seems to throw shade at ex Zack Freeman

Michaela Clark’s quote on love seems to critique Zack Freeman as a husband. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight’s Michaela Clark and Zack Freeman’s marriage ended in divorce and it seems there’s been shade thrown both ways even after the pair agreed to go their separate ways.

Zack has taken to his Instagram stories to answer questions and expose text messages between him and Michaela.

Meanwhile, Michaela has used her social media posts to indirectly fire shots at Zack and his post-show behavior.

Recently, Michaela shared a post in an effort to be positive and encourage her followers to still believe in love, but the quote notably seems to be an underhanded critique of Zack as a husband.

Michaela Clark encourages her followers to not give up on love

Michaela Clark shared a quote to her Instagram stories that expressed the motivational sentiment that one day you’ll find a partner who will get it right where everyone else got it wrong.

The quote read, “One day someone will walk into your life and get it right where everyone else got it wrong. One day you won’t have to wait for a call or a text back. One day you won’t be the only one giving your all. One day you’ll finally meet someone who wants to help you grow in life. One day you’ll finally meet someone who isn’t afraid to give love another chance. One day you’ll finally meet someone you can trust with everything. One day you’ll have your best friend, your biggest supporter, and your teammate all wrapped up into one person.”

Michaela then wrote an uplifting message of her own, saying, “So don’t give up. I promise there is someone out there that will celebrate having you in their life.”

Here’s the parts of the quote that connect to Michaela’s relationship with Zack

The quote has some lines that seem to connect to some of the issues Michaela had with her ex-husband Zack on Married at First Sight Season 13.

“One day you won’t have to wait for a call or text back.”

Michaela became quite upset when Zack allegedly left their apartment after their first morning together without responding to her calls and texts.

“One day you won’t be the only one giving your all.”

Michaela often felt like she was trying more than Zack as she believed he checked out of the marriage early after experiencing her knee-jerk reactions.

“One day you’ll finally meet someone who isn’t afraid to give love another chance.”

On Decision Day, Michaela chose to stay married to Zack after he gushed about how she’s one of the greatest women he knows. However, Zack decided that he wanted a divorce and ultimately ended the marriage after realizing his logic of “getting divorced but staying together” wasn’t going to work.

After Michaela’s rocky MAFS marriage, of which she was certainly part of the problem, she seems to have learned from Zack what she does and doesn’t want and she is still hopeful about finding her true partner one day.

