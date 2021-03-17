Zac Clark reveals how he really feels about Tayshia Adams taking on The Bachelorette hosting job

Tayshia Adams has the full support of Zac Clark. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Zac Clark isn’t the most outspoken contestant in the franchise.

After he got engaged to Tayshia, he didn’t jump on the bandwagon to get sponsorships and do Instagram deals to make money.

Instead, he went back to New York City to continue his work at the sober living facility where he got help himself.

He is active on Instagram, but he doesn’t share details about his relationship with Tayshia like so many other contestants do after returning home from filming.

Until this week.

Zac Clark is fully supportive of Tayshia Adams

On Instagram, Zac wanted to let fans know that he was super proud of Tayshia and everything she was about to venture onto within the Bachelor franchise.

She was recently named one of the hosts of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

“Fearless. Limitless. Deserving,” he wrote on an Instagram Story, adding, “Proud of you Queen. 143.”

Zac may have felt that he needed to share his support for Tayshia after she learned that there were rumors about them online.

Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams are moving forward after The Bachelorette

Zac and Tayshia are doing good together, but this week, the couple faced some rumors thanks to Bachelorette fans.

Yesterday, we reported that Tayshia was facing breakup rumors because she had been spotted in an Instagram Story without her ring. She didn’t address it at the time, but she later clarified that the ring had been sent back to Neil Lane because it had to be resized and cleaned.

Plus, fans guessed that Zac wasn’t supportive of Tayshia pursuing The Bachelorette hosting gig alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe. However, based on his recent Instagram Story, he has nothing but love and support for her.

She revealed that she would prefer that Bachelor fans supported them and didn’t fuel these rumors with speculations while she addressed the rumors. These rumors and stories added unnecessary drama to their lives, and they preferred to have positive vibes and energy.

But the two are moving ahead and making plans. Earlier in March, Tayshia confirmed she had moved to New York City in the middle of winter, something she started to question on Instagram. When she shared her thoughts, Zac replied that she moved to New York City to dance in the fountains in the city when they started to thaw.

The Bachelorette returns this spring on ABC.