Zac Clark opens up about his future with Tayshia Adams after The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette star Zac Clark has kept a low profile in terms of interview and publicity after getting engaged to Tayshia Adams on the show.

He got down on one knee and popped the question to Tayshia after she eliminated all the other guys she had brought to the end.

One of the biggest hurdles for the couple was the distance between them.

Tayshia revealed that she was a West Coast girl, as she grew up in Orange County.

But Zac didn’t see himself leaving New York City, where he worked for the sober living home that had saved his life.

Zac Clark hints he’s not planning his future too far ahead

Needless to say, Bachelorette fans wanted to know what the couple had planned for the future both on and after The Bachelorette.

Zac spoke to SJ Magazine, where he was asked about his plans with Tayshia.

“I’m not sure what I’m having for dinner tonight. We’re just enjoying the time together and we’re not in a rush to get married anytime soon. Tayshia still has family, friends and work obligations out West and I have my business and family here, so we don’t know exactly how we’re going to handle that,” Zac explained.

“Right now we’re just focused on being with each other as much as we can knowing that both of us lead very busy lives in normal times.”

Based on his response, it doesn’t sound like they have discussed a possible future in a certain city. After The Bachelorette, Tayshia spent time with Zac in New York City, learning more about Zac’s life.

They also spent time with Tayshia’s family over the Christmas holidays.

Zac Clark proposed to Tayshia Adams on the Bachelorette finale

Even though Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette was rumored to end on a sad note, Tayshia and Zac proved all sources wrong. He got down in one knee and proposed to her in a tearful proposal that had Bachelor Nation in awe.

Zac has called Tayshia a sweetheart for the way she has handled his sobriety, as he was impressed that she wasn’t worried or scared about his past.

For many, it is surprising that Tayshia and Zac have outlasted Dale Moss and Clare Crawley. Tayshia and Zac beamed with happiness after announcing their Bachelorette engagement and they quickly returned to their lives outside of the Bachelorette spotlight.

