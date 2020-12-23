The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams is engaged to Zac Clark.

The two got engaged during last night’s finale, where Tayshia sent both Ivan Hall and Ben Smith home, leaving only Zac for the finale.

It was a beautiful proposal, where Zac and Tayshia were both teary-eyed as they shared experiences and feelings with one another.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

While Tayshia and Zac have kept their romance private to avoid spoiling the ending, they are ready to share their romance in the public now.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are beaming with love after their engagement

After their romance was made public for the world to see last night, it didn’t take long for them to jump on social media.

Zac shared an adorable photo of them together from The Bachelorette with the caption, “My ride or die. I love you, Tayshia!”

The two were also together last night, watching the finale again. They went live on Tayshia’s Instagram after the west coast saw the finale, showing off her ring and their big smiles.

It’s clear that these two are excited and happy together. In one of the videos, Tayshia said, “2021 we ready for you baby!” and in another video, she noted that Christmas had come early for them.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s romance was beautiful

Tayshia and Zac’s romance and love story were beautiful, raw and honest. Zac was open and honest about his drug addiction that he has put behind him.

Tayshia’s father came to see her during last night’s finale, warning her not to make a big mistake. Tayshia had previously been married and she was devastated when her ex-husband decided to pull the plug on the marriage after cheating on Tayshia.

Her father didn’t want her to make a mistake and be heartbroken. That conversation alone resulted in her making the decision to send home Ben Smith.

Chris Harrison had previously teased that this season would have a rocky ending. However, Tayshia got the man she wanted and she got engaged. She made firm decisions and sent the guys home as she made up her mind.

Emotional? Yes. Rocky? Not so much. It was not the most dramatic Bachelorette finale in the show’s history.

Congratulations to the new couple.

The Bachelor airs Monday, January 4, 2021, at 8/7c on ABC.