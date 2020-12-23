Is Tayshia Adams engaged after The Bachelorette despite rocky ending?

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams has been very secretive about how her season of the show will end.

Tayshia, who took over from Clare Crawley, is concluding her journey as The Bachelorette tonight on ABC.

Throughout the fall, sources have claimed that Tayshia isn’t engaged to her final pick.

Other stories also revealed that she was in a relationship after the finale, but that the relationship was in trouble because of the distance.

Tayshia is a west coast girl and it appears she doesn’t necessarily want to move to the east coast.

Tayshia Adams could still be engaged after the show

However, as we are getting close to the finale, we are now hearing that Tayshia could be engaged to Zac Clark.

To summarize, Tayshia started tonight’s episode with Ben returning to the show and having Ivan and Zac as part of the rose ceremony. She had to tell them that Brendan was no longer there, and she eliminated Ivan during the first rose ceremony.

It was Ben and Zac who met her family.

According to Reality Steve, Tayshia will send Ben home after meeting her family and it is Zac who remains.

Reality Steve added on social media today ahead of the finale that he believes that Tayshia and Zac got engaged and are still together to this day.

He has previously reported that Tayshia did pick Zac, but that the relationship was in trouble. Zac lives in New York and works as the sober living home that helped him get his life back on track.

Tayshia is from Orange County and doesn’t necessarily see herself leaving.

Tayshia Adams didn’t get the respect she deserved says, Reality Steve

Throughout this entire season, Reality Steve has argued that Tayshia was screwed over by production. For one, she had to take over from Clare Crawley with guys who were there for Clare – not her.

Second, she had to deal with guys who were conflicted about their feelings.

And lastly, we are learning that she won’t be getting an After The Final Rose special, where she and her partner will have a chance to share their love for one another after The Bachelorette wraps up.

Clare Crawley won’t have an After The Final Rose episode either, where she would be given the chance to confront her guys and answer any questions they may have.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 4, at 8/7c on ABC.