Tayshia Adams got ‘screwed over’ in more ways than one with The Bachelorette says Reality Steve

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams’ season will conclude this week with two episodes airing on Monday and Tuesday night.

It has been an interesting season for Tayshia, as she took over for Clare Crawley.

Clare decided to ditch the process so she could pursue Dale Moss. Rather than send the other guys home, producers pulled in Tayshia to take over.

Some of the guys had already established connections with Clare, so they had to start over. Other guys were more than ready to pursue Tayshia as they never got a chance with Clare.

Tayshia Adams got screwed over says Reality Steve

If you ask people, they feel that Tayshia is saving this season because she’s giving all of the guys a chance to show who they are rather than being hung up on one person.

But if you ask Reality Steve, he believes that Tayshia didn’t get a fair chance at being The Bachelorette like previous contestants.

“But as I’ve said all season, Tayshia got screwed on her end in every way. No travel, brought in late, cast was for Clare, less time with them, no “real” hometowns, etc. All just felt very rushed,” he wrote on his website this week.

“But hey, what do they care? For the first time in I believe franchise history, a new season starts only two weeks after one ends. So their focus will immediately turn to Matt’s season after Tuesday night, I can promise you that. This “Bachelorette” season will be an afterthought starting Wednesday or so.”

Reality Steve argued that ABC isn’t showing Tayshia any respect by promoting Matt’s season so heavily before her season has concluded. Once Tayshia’s season ends this week, fans will still have to wait just over a week to see Matt’s season on ABC.

Tayshia Adams’ conclusion is still unknown

Right now, we don’t know how Tayshia’s season will conclude. Chris Harrison recently revealed that Tayshia’s season did have a rocky ending and that appears to be the same take that Reality Steve has.

On his website, Reality Steve shared this week that he doesn’t know how the season will end. He doesn’t know who will be her final two people, adding that he’s pretty sure that there is no engagement.

Tayshia shared a post on Instagram ahead of the finale week, revealing that she did give the entire process her all and she doesn’t have any regrets about her decisions.

The Bachelorette concludes this week on Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.