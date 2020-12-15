Chris Harrison reveals Tayshia Adams had a rocky ending to her Bachelorette journey

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams is gearing up to watch the final few episodes of her season.

Tayshia’s journey has been somewhat smooth lately after she settled her concerns with Clare Crawley’s remaining suitors.

In the beginning, Tayshia was worried that the guys were only there for Clare, but they chose to stay for her.

However, Chris Harrison is now teasing that perhaps Tayshia’s ending won’t be a happy one after all.

Chris Harrison hints Tayshia Adams has a rocky ending

Chris revealed some details in a recent interview, where he shared that the dramatic previews for the last couple of episodes could hint that Tayshia’s ending won’t be a happy one.

“You see that in the previews she’s in the dress and there’s a couple of close calls,” he told US Weekly recently.

“Look, she is falling in love. These men are in love, but are they all willing to go where she wants this to go? Are they willing to take that last step? And maybe those previews show you, it’s not gonna end well,” Chris teased in an anticipation of the finale, which is expected to air next week.

But Chris made sure to mention that all of the guys were there for the right reasons. They were there to be with her, not for fame. And Chris didn’t believe that Tayshia could make the wrong choice.

“In my mind, I don’t think you can go wrong,” he said. “These guys, whether it’s Ivan [Hall], Riley [Christian], Brendan [Morais], Zac [Clark], Ben [Smith], these are good dudes. These are really good guys.”

However, Chris doesn’t reveal what could go wrong for Tayshia, as he teased a rocky ending with seemingly perfect guys.

We already have an idea of how Tayshia Adams’ season will end

Thanks to Reality Steve, we already have an idea as to what happens during the finale. We know that Tayshia decided to send Bennett home after his trouble with Noah, but that he returned last week.

While Tayshia may keep him around for the rose ceremony, she sends him home again.

We don’t know the exact details as to how Tayshia’s season will end, but we know that Brendan Morais leaves because he realizes he isn’t ready for marriage. Apparently, Tayshia is upset because he was the frontrunner for her.

She ends up picking Zac Clark, who works for the sober living facility where he himself went as he overcame his addiction. That’s in New York City, and Tayshia is a California girl.

We don’t know the status of their relationship.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.