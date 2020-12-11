The Bachelorette viewers believe that Tayshia Adams should send Bennett home

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams decided to confront Bennett and Noah on this week’s Bachelorette episode.

She kept hearing about the tension between Noah and Bennett and she wanted to set the record straight.

She sat both of them down and asked them to tell her what was going on.

Tayshia wanted to send one of them home and only had one rose to give out. She ended up giving it to Noah but warned him that he should feel lucky to stick around.

Tayshia Adams gets support in sending Bennett home

And while Tayshia thought she had sent Bennett home, he surprised her at the end of this week’s episode.

After a date, Bennett was waiting near her little apartment. He wanted to tell her that he loved her and he wanted her to give him a second chance.

The episode ended before we got an answer, but Bachelorette fans have spoken – they want Bennett to go home.

The Instagram account @bachelorreddit shared a vote where fans could choose Bennett or Noah. And the winner was clear – Tayshia needed to send Bennett home.

36 percent selected Noah, but 64 percent said Bennett needed to go home. It wasn’t a landslide, but Tayshia did warn Noah that he wasn’t safe by any means.

After last week’s episode, ABC shared a photo of the guys, revealing that Noah was sticking around. It shared that Bennett had been sent home. But ABC didn’t reveal that Bennett was coming back to get Tayshia.

He dropped the bomb that he loved her and wanted a second chance with her. The episode ended before Tayshia could make a decision, but the previews do reveal that he does come back – at least for the rose ceremony.

Tayshia Adams sent Bennett home but he decided to return

It isn’t surprising that Tayshia is giving Bennett a second chance. She admitted on The Bachelorette that she really liked him and was disappointed that he was involved with petty drama.

However, viewers changed their minds about Bennett after he seemingly tried to talk down to Noah. He gave him a gift as a peace offering but added that he felt Noah lacked qualities that Tayshia was looking for, including emotional intelligence.

After Bennett’s words to Noah, fans started to turn on him, as they felt he was condescending to Noah.

Even Tayshia called him out, saying that she really didn’t like how he was questioning her decisions.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.