Tayshia Adams’ Bachelorette spoilers: Did ABC just spoil the next rose ceremony for fans?

Tayshia Adams was about to host a rose ceremony before Tuesday’s episode of The Bachelorette was cut short.

Prior to the rose ceremony, Tayshia wanted to sit down and talk to Bennett and Noah about their on-going drama.

She could sense that something was wrong between them and wanted them to work it out.

Prior to her conversation with them, JoJo Fletcher – the alternative host this week because of Chris Harrison’s exit to be with his son – told them that they would be having a conversation with her and only one of them would stay.

The outcome of that conversation didn’t finish prior to the episode’s end.

ABC shared a photo of Tayshia Adams from the unaired rose ceremony

And yet, someone from ABC posted a photo of what looked like the outcome of the rose ceremony.

Noah is there but Bennett is not. But there are also a few others who were missing in the photo.

The photo was shared by the official Bachelor Nation accounts on social media, but the photo was quickly deleted.

“You see the little rose ceremony snafu one of the Bachelor IG accounts posted after last night’s episode that was immediately taken down? This picture was posted,” Reality Steve wrote on his website, sharing the photo above.

“12 guys started last night’s episode, but there are only 7 in that picture. We know Eazy didn’t get one, we know Bennett loses out to Noah as well. Demar, Spencer, and Ed are all missing,” Steve wrote, guessing that they were eliminated.

During this week’s episode, Tayshia grew closer to Ben and Zac.

Tayshia Adams had an emotional episode

This week was an emotional one for Tayshia, as she broke down crying after her group date.

Tayshia hosted an art date with the guys, where they got to express themselves. Several of them got deep, sharing that all they wanted in life was a house, kids, and a wife.

Apparently, that was too much for her, as she felt they were putting everything on the line for her.

Last week, Tayshia and Ivan had a long conversation about the struggles they’d faced growing up as people of color. Fans praised ABC for giving this conversation so much airtime and using the platform to spread so much awareness for a major social issue.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.