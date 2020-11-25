Ivan got emotional with Tayshia Adams over social issues and Ben continued to feel forgotten on The Bachelorette

Tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette focused on some serious social issues.

During Tayshia Adams’ date with Ivan, the conversation got heavy.

Because they filmed the season at a resort in La Quinta, the date options were limited.

Rather than jumping in a helicopter or go skinny dipping at an abandoned beach in the middle of nowhere, Tayshia and her guys are forced to play the floor is lava and watch movies.

And during tonight’s date with Ivan, they hung out in her room, where they talked about their personal lives. Ivan revealed that his brother had made some wrong decisions in his life, and had ended up in prison as he was about to become a father.

The Bachelorette’s Ivan made Tayshia Adams’ cry during an honest conversation

Ivan also touched on the fact that they are both biracial and struggle with fear. The topics of Black Lives Matter and George Floyd’s senseless killing were brought up during this time.

ABC made sure to give this conversation lots of airtime as it is an important one for everyone to watch and learn from.

Both Ivan and Tayshia broke down during this conversation, creating a beautiful moment.

Tayshia wants her season of The Bachelorette to be about her and her journey to find love. That’s why these conversations are so important. So, when things don’t go that way, she’ll let fans know.

An example of that happened recently when Tayshia shared that she was tired of her ex-husband being brought into the conversation about her Bachelorette journey.

He surfaced in online reports, as Tayshia admitted to being married before. He has never been a part of The Bachelor franchise.

Ben continued to pout after being left out of a group date

Aside from Ivan, Ben seemed to steal the show. Even though he didn’t get much airtime during tonight’s episode, producers made sure to zoom in on him as the date cards were read.

This week, he wasn’t granted a group date, and he was left pouting.

Ben has previously made references to being forgotten or overlooked on The Bachelorette, and this week was no different. However, he is still on the show at the time of this reporting.

As Ben continues to pout, and Ivan continues to have important conversations, Bachelor Nation is watching. Dale Moss has revealed that he’s excited to see Clare Crawley’s guys on The Bachelorette. He watched last week as he was alone in New York.

This week, he’s in San Diego with Clare, who may not want to relive her past relationships with Dale next to her.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.