Dale Moss reveals he’s excited to watch The Bachelorette with Tayshia Adams

The Bachelorette star Dale Moss is done on the show as he’s engaged to Clare Crawley.

Despite only being on The Bachelorette for a couple of weeks, he knew he had found the one when he met Clare.

Clare sent everyone home to be with Dale and he was given the choice to propose to her or end the entire process.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

He proposed to her and they are still going strong.

But just because Dale isn’t on the show anymore doesn’t mean that he doesn’t want to support his friends as they try to find love with Tayshia Adams.

Dale Moss is excited to watch the guys on The Bachelorette

Ahead of yesterday’s episode of The Bachelorette, Dale jumped on social media to share his thoughts. This would mark the first episode he isn’t on.

But that doesn’t mean he’s dropping everything about The Bachelorette. In fact, he’s tuning in along with everyone else.

Read More The Bachelorette could see some changes this upcoming season while The Bachelor could be a normal season

“Excited to see all my boys tonight,” Dale wrote on the Instagram Story, sharing that he was excited to see his former competitors on their journey to find love.

Despite knowing the guys personally after his time on the show, he may not know what happens or who bonds with Tayshia.

The show continues to play out on Tuesday nights.

Dale Moss continues to develop his relationship with Clare Crawley

Since leaving The Bachelorette behind, Dale and Clare have been working on their relationship. They continue to see each other, even though Dale is currently living in New York and Clare is staying in Sacramento.

Dale is planning on relocating to Sacramento, where they will move in and start a family together. Clare has revealed that she’s ready for babies.

And it seems that they may have made some big moves already.

When Dale posted a photo from New York City this week, fans believed he was wearing a wedding band. They have not confirmed that they are married.

But they are getting their families involved with their engagement and future plans.

Dale and Clare had just gone to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to visit Dale’s hometown. During this visit, Clare got to meet his sister, who lives in an assisted living facility. He spoke about her on The Bachelorette, so Clare thought it was an honor that she got to meet her.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.