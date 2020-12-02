Tayshia Adams is praised after having powerful and important conversations on The Bachelorette

Tayshia Adams continued her journey on The Bachelorette tonight and fans got to see more of her guys and the connections she’s developing.

Even though fans were a bit worried about Tayshia’s season because of Clare Crawley’s dramatic journey, Tayshia is impressing fans in a different way.

She’s not thriving on drama or pursuing one guy as Clare did with Dale Moss.

Instead, she’s using the platform to have deep and powerful conversations, including discussing past struggles and social issues.

Tayshia Adams praised for having powerful conversations on The Bachelorette

Those conversations continued during tonight’s episode.

During tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette, Tayshia had a one-on-one date with Zac Clark. There, he opened up about his past struggles with drugs and alcohol.

While he never dove deep into those struggles, Tayshia was understanding and listened to everything he had to say about his struggles.

And fans loved those real-life conversations.

The conversations about such real life topics that are going on this season are SO refreshing. #TheBachelorette — Lucy Ferut (@LFerut4) December 2, 2020

Fans noticed how Tayshia was using this time to really talk about important subjects, including previous marriages, divorces, failures, and addictions.

Wow this is deep. He is really being so transparent with her. I love how he was able to turn it all around in the end tho💪🏽 #TheBachelorette #TheBacheloretteABC — Erica Eazy👑 (@lifewitheazy) December 2, 2020

Later on during the episode, Tayshia had a group date with several of the guys, where they opened up about what they wanted in life. A few emotional admissions revealed that all they wanted was a house with kids and love.

I LOVE how Tayshia is having real and genuine conversations on her dates to learn about these men #TheBachelorette — BasicBachGirl (@BachBasic) December 2, 2020

The conversations ended up being too deep for Tayshia, who needed a moment to shed a few tears after the date.

Tayshia Adams also talked about the Black Lives Matter movement

This week isn’t the first time that Tayshia has spent time discussing important subject matters. During last week’s episode of The Bachelorette, Tayshia and Ivan had a one-on-one date, where he opened up about his experiences with systemic racism.

Fans were thrilled to see ABC giving so much airtime to a discussion about Black Lives Matter. It was the date that got the most reactions on social media, as fans fell in love with Ivan.

Tayshia still has a few episodes to go, so it’s possible that she’ll continue to impress fans with her deep conversations and her way of handling these tough discussions.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.