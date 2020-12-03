Bennett from The Bachelorette: Fans turn on Harvard grad after Tuesday’s episode

When Bennett was first introduced to The Bachelorette, fans fell in love with him.

He was the sophisticated man who had studied at Harvard, and he took the chance to remind everyone about his degree whenever he had a conversation.

But that Harvard degree and the attitude that followed would change people’s minds after this week’s episode of The Bachelorette.

Tayshia Adams sensed that something was going on between Bennett and Noah. And she wanted them to discuss it so they could settle it.

But she quickly realized that it was petty drama – something even a Harvard grad couldn’t talk his way out of.

Bennett from The Bachelorette is no longer a fan favorite

Prior to Tayshia confronting them during Tuesday’s episode, Bennett wanted to give Noah a gift.

It was a peace offering he said. However, every single gift in the package seemed to be a dig at Noah, even though Bennett claimed it wasn’t.

And fans weren’t buying it either.

As the episode was coming to an end, fans were quick to conclude that it was time for Bennett to leave.

The Bachelor fan account @bachelornation.scoop asked fans if they wanted Bennett to leave the show. 63 percent voted that Bennett needed to leave during Tuesday’s episode.

37 percent

felt it was Noah’s turn to go, as he had instigated the drama.

Several people shared their thoughts on social media, revealing that they used to love Bennett but had changed their minds after this week’s episode.

Bennett talked down to Noah on The Bachelorette

One of the reasons why fans changed their minds about Bennett was that he seemingly talked down to Noah. He felt he was simplifying his points during their conversations as if Noah didn’t understand.

Bennett couldn’t see anything wrong with it.

Tayshia joined them for the conversation, but she felt the bickering between the two men was petty. For this particular situation, Tayshia didn’t start the drama.

Tayshia has previously denied that she was trying to start drama between any of the guys.

We reported in mid-November that the Harvard degree would come back to bite him. While fans liked him, Bennett was rubbing some of the guys the wrong way throughout filming.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.