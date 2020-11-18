Bennett on The Bachelorette: The Harvard degree comes back to bite him

The Bachelorette viewers can’t say the name “Bennett” without mentioning his Harvard degree.

He has been bragging about this degree on this season of the show and viewers put him on a pedestal.

During tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette, Bennett got a chance to prove how smart he really was during a group date.

The group date was hosted by Ashley I and Jared from Bachelor In Paradise and the guys were asked to answer basic questions.

For example, one of the questions was how to spell “limousine.”

Bennett’s lack of knowledge on The Bachelorette made him look ridiculous

While some of the guys got all the questions right, Bennett bombed almost every question.

Other than spelling, the guys were also asked basic math questions.

It didn’t take long for social media users to share some memes and posts about Bennett.

One of the comments came from Robert Mills himself.

Other fans joked that Bennett’s brain was struggling as he was trying to spell simple words, including limousine.

The memes continued. Fans believed that Bennett went to Harvard, but some questioned indirectly how much value the degree added to his life.

Even Bennett’s father was brought into it, as some fans joked that his father wasted his money on a degree for his son.

Bennett couldn’t help but laugh at the entire situation, sharing that he felt tricked by production with these simple questions.

Bennett was shut down by Tayshia Adams later on during the episode

Later in the episode, the guys wanted some alone time with Tayshia. Bennett tried to grab her right away as Clare Crawley wanted earlier this season, but it failed.

Tayshia asked him to wait, as she wanted to say hi to all the other guys.

That’s when another man swooped in and grabbed her before Bennett could. Despite everything that went down, Bennett still got a rose.

We don’t know whether or not Bennett makes it to the end. Tayshia has revealed that she’s on cloud nine, but hasn’t confirmed if Bennett is the reason for that.

Just this weekend, Tayshia took aim at news reports that brought her ex-husband Josh into her Bachelorette journey.

She didn’t like how he was being brought into her new journey of finding love.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.