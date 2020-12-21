Tayshia Adams writes emotional post ahead of The Bachelorette finale: ‘I genuinely gave it my all’

The Bachelorette with Tayshia Adams is coming to an end this week.

It has been a few months since this season of The Bachelorette premiered on ABC and fans have seen how Clare Crawley found love with Dale Moss and how Tayshia took over as the lead.

Fans are excited to see her journey come to an end, as she has three guys left heading into the finale.

However, fans are convinced that Ben Smith will return for the finale, causing Tayshia doubts about her decision to eliminate him.

And while Tayshia can’t dish out the details about the outcome, she did share some thoughts with fans on social media this week.

Tayshia Adams pens emotional post ahead of the finale

Tayshia revealed that, despite what happens on the show, she’s grateful for her opportunity to find love.

“I woke up this morning feeling extra grateful. Grateful for my past as it has led me to the now. Grateful for the opportunities that have come into my life over the past several months, allowing endless possibilities. Most of all, I am grateful that I have had the chance to show my true authentic self, and share my heart, with all of you as you’ve watched my journey unfold,” she wrote on Instagram.

Tayshia also shared that it is hard to be on reality television, revealing that it can be taxing and exhausting. She compares the entire experience as a rollercoaster ride.

Watching the last couple of episodes back, she admits to feeling all kinds of different emotions, and adds that it has all taken a toll on her. And yet, the experience has brought her so much hope, cheer, and joy.

“Thank you to all of you for being a part of this journey with me. I appreciate more than you know the immense amount of positive love and support I’ve received since the beginning, it has not gone unnoticed,” Tayshia concludes, adding that she’s excited for fans to see how everything ends.

“While bittersweet, I know this is just the end of one chapter, and I can’t wait to see where life takes me next.”

You can read the whole post below.

Tayshia Adams’ journey will get rocky

The reason why Tayshia is writing this post could be because things are about to get troublesome. We already know this because Chris Harrison teased that Tayshia’s season finale will be rocky and it won’t necessarily end like we’ve all hoped.

Reality Steve has shared that he isn’t really sure how everything will unfold. While he had previously predicted that Ben Smith and Zac Clark would be the final two, he recently explained that he wasn’t sure now because of Ben’s departure.

But fans are convinced he will return to confess his love to Tayshia. If true, he could still be in the final two.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.