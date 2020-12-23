Tayshia Adams’ dad warns her ahead of finale: Did he want her to walk away from The Bachelorette?

Tayshia Adams was down to her final two suitors on tonight’s finale of The Bachelorette when the guys had to meet her family.

Ben Smith was up first, telling Tayshia’s family how much he cared for her.

While her family was happy to meet Ben, it was clearly Zac Clark who had the best connection with her father.

The two had a deep conversation about divorce and staying committed to one another in the long run.

But before the final rose ceremony and dates, Tayshia’s father came to talk to her.

Tayshia Adams’ father came to talk to her after the family meetings

In the emotional conversation, her father revealed that the family had talked about her suitors and he warned her not to make a big mistake.

Tayshia told viewers that her father had been there for her and helped her through her struggles after her divorce from Josh Bourelle.

She revealed that she had cried in her car and her father had been there for her, holding her up and being her rock through the aftermath of the cheating and divorce that her ex-husband put her through.

Her father had no desire to go through those painful feelings again, but during the conversation, it almost made it seem like he wanted her to walk away from both guys and drop the whole season – and remain single to avoid heartbreak.

Tayshia Adams is still struggling with her divorce pain

It was clear from tonight’s episode that Tayshia is still struggling a bit with her divorce. It’s not so much in regards to her feelings towards her ex-husband, but more so the fear of getting hurt again.

However, Reality Steve is reporting that Zac and Tayshia are engaged after The Bachelorette finale, giving Tayshia the happy ending she deserves.

Reality Steve has reported that he feels Tayshia has been screwed over by producers, as she got Clare’s rejected guys and she’s not getting an After The Final Rose segment.

In other words, she isn’t getting a chance to show off her relationship or her happy ending, as previous Bachelorette leads have done. Plus, ABC has started promoting Matt James’ season a lot even though Tayshia’s season has yet to conclude, something he finds completely disrespectful.

Only time will tell how much Tayshia herself will share in regards to her new relationship.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 4, at 8/7c on ABC.