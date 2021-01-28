Zac Clark calls Tayshia Adams a sweetheart after she asked how to handle his sobriety in the best way

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are going strong. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Zac Clark is speaking out about his fiancee Tayshia Adams.

The two got engaged during the finale and they have been enjoying life in New York City and practicing Tayshia’s ability to hail a taxi.

The two are active on Instagram, showing bits and pieces of their lives together, but they are putting the relationship first.

Unlike so many other Bachelor couples, they are making the effort to build a strong foundation and they are not in it for fame.

Now, Zac reveals some of the hurdles they have addressed already, including how Tayshia is navigating dating Zac, who is a recovering addict.

Zac Clark is thankful for Tayshia Adams’ considerations

As it turns out, Tayshia is very sensitive to Zac’s previous struggles as an addict. While she has respected him and hasn’t talked about his past with the public or her social media, Zac has no problem speaking out.

He recently sat down with the Whine Down podcast, where he revealed how Tayshia had navigated the whole situation.

“Usually you tell someone you’re an alcoholic or you’re a drug addict, whatever it is, and it goes one of two ways. … She was kind of in the middle,” Zac revealed.

“She didn’t have any direct, I think, experience with it but she definitely had an open mind and she asked all the right questions. Like, early on, she said, ‘Can I drink and then kiss you?’ She’s a sweetheart.”

Zac explained on the podcast that Tayshia was asking all the right questions, causing him to respect her even more. He also added that he was attracted to her because of her way of approaching this whole situation.

She wasn’t scared of his past. Instead, she wanted to embrace it the right away.

“It was one of the things that I was most attracted to in her is that — not only with me, but with all the guys there — she was able to take on a lot of s**t and hold space for us,” Zac explained.

Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams are beating all the odds

It has been over a month since Tayshia and Zac could share their love story with the world. The two have been engaged since late summer 2020 and they are still going strong.

After announcing their engagement, the couple beamed with love on The Bachelorette. Even though fans thought that Zac and Tayshia wouldn’t last, they are currently looking stronger than Dale Moss and Clare Crawley.

They recently split, shocking everyone in Bachelor Nation.

Tayshia is currently trying to make a life work in New York City with Zac. The two have been spotted in New York City, settling into the post-Bachelorette life.

Over the Christmas holidays, they participating in a charity run alongside Joe Park from The Bachelorette.

