Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark look adorable in New York City as they settle into post-Bachelorette life

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams has returned to her life after watching her season come to an end right before Christmas.

Unlike previous Bachelor and Bachelorette stars, Tayshia, and her new fiance, Zac Clark are returning to their regular lives in New York City, away from the public eye.

There is no spot on Dancing With The Stars waiting for Tayshia, and there are no reality television deals on the table.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

It seems that Tayshia and Zac prefer to simply live their lives together and do everyday things, such as going shopping, grabbing drinks at a cafe, visiting museums, and most importantly, hailing a taxi in New York City.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark look adorable in New York City

Both Tayshia and Zac have been very good at sharing updates on social media after The Bachelorette finale.

The Daily Mail shared new photos of Tayshia and Zac, enjoying the big city together. They are clearly in their element, as they take in what the city has to offer.

That’s where Zac lives and works. He works at the sober living facility where he himself once got help and got sober.

Read More Dale Moss issues long statements directly to Bachelorette fans after Clare’s number is leaked online

Tayshia, on the other hand, lived in Orange County with her family prior to going on The Bachelorette and there was some speculation that she would never want to leave her family.

However, it seems like she fits right in with Zac in New York City.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark got engaged after a sweet proposal

Tayshia and Zac got engaged after the sweetest proposal on The Bachelorette finale. Zac was teary-eyed as he talked about how much she meant to him.

Tayshia and Zac beamed with love on social media after their sweet proposal. Even though the two had doubters, who didn’t think they would last, it’s clear that they love their time together.

Stepping away from the spotlight may have been a big part of why they are still going strong.

Brendan Morais was supposedly the frontrunner throughout the season, so Tayshia was heartbroken when he decided to eliminate himself after the two looked at engagement rings together during a date.

Since Brendan had just gotten divorced, he realized he wasn’t ready to settle down. And good thing Tayshia didn’t pursue him because on December 31, we reported that Brendan was supposedly already back with his ex-wife.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.