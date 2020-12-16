Zac Clark gives thanks to bank teller who revealed his plans to steal from his father while high on drugs

The Bachelorette star Zac Clark has an interesting story on the show.

While filming with Tayshia, he admitted that he struggled with drugs in the past. His admissions didn’t scare her and he opened up about it.

He shared that he had been addicted for over a year and was stealing from his family to get money for his next high.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Zac told Tayshia how he got sober. A bank teller realized that he had stolen his father’s checkbook. Rather than call the cops and put him in jail, she called Zac’s father.

His father rushed down to get him and he entered rehab. If it wasn’t for this teller, Zac wonders where he would be now.

Zac Clark opened up about his drug past on The Bachelorette

It has been years since this incident happened, but Zac hasn’t forgotten how this woman saved his life and saved his relationship with his family.

“On August 28, 2011, I walked into the @pncbank bank in Camden, New Jersey and I met my Angel, Rhonda Jackson. Rhonda didn’t know me, didn’t care what I looked like and didn’t judge me. She just knew that I needed help as I tried to cash a forged check so I could get some quick money and keep getting high,” Zac wrote on an Instagram post he shared.

Read More Dale Moss slams Yosef after his behavior towards Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette

In the photo, he’s standing next to a woman – as it turns out, the woman is Rhonda. Zac explains in his post that Rhonda called his dad, who was the name on the check he was trying to cash. Zac also explains that he stole from the family and then disappeared. Rhonda knew that she shouldn’t call the police but rather call Zac’s father.

“Rhonda’s call not only told my father that I was still alive but where I could be found. He rushed down to the bank just in time before I disappeared back to the streets. Two days later I was in treatment getting help and the rest is history,” he explained.

The photo on Instagram is new. He explained that he tracked Rhonda down. As it turns out, she still works at the same bank and he got to thank her for saving his life.

“She remembered the day vividly and we hugged like we had known each other forever. In a world that is filled seemingly with so much apathy, Rhonda Jackson taught me a valuable life lesson. Always treat people with love, always believe and always do the right thing. You never know whose life you might be saving. Thank you, Rhonda for saving my life. There are no coincidences….” he concluded his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Clark (@zwclark)

Zac didn’t bring his father into the conversation or the post, but on The Bachelorette, he revealed that his father also helped save his life.

Zac Clark was named the winner of The Bachelorette in spoilers

While some people would be scared to deal with a person who has an addiction past, Tayshia didn’t flinch. He opened up about his past on The Bachelorette and he didn’t hold back. He wanted to put himself out there – the good, the bad and the ugly.

Reality Steve originally said that Zac was the winner of The Bachelorette, but earlier this week, he retracted that prediction.

We know that Zac is in the final four, but now, Steve isn’t really sure that Zac is the winner. He can’t say with confidence how things will unfold this season.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.