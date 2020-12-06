90 Day Fiance star Yazan Abu Hurira teased a new relationship in his most recent Instagram Live session.

Yazan accidentally slipped and revealed that he has a girlfriend while talking about deleting his Facebook.

90 Day Fiance blogger 90 Days The Melanated Way recorded the live session and posted it to their Instagram.

“I wanna tell you guys I am delet[ing] my Facebook,” he revealed. “I have a lot [of] family in this account, and my girlfriend, she don’t like that. So now I am delete my Facebook. I am not to block[ing] anyone.”

He continued to explain he wasn’t purposely ignoring fans and followers and wanted to make sure they knew he wasn’t blocking anyone.

“I swear guys, I love you. I love everybody. I respect everybody,” he said.

Fans flooded the chat with questions about his new girlfriend and wanted to know who she is.

“‘Who’s your girlfriend?’ I am so sorry… I cannot tell you,” Yazan responded.

However, Yazan seemingly did confirm that he has a girlfriend. In fact, he even called her his fiancee.

“Yeah, in American people the[y’re] call[ed] girflriend,” he revealed. “But in my country, we [say] my fiancee. Because in Arabic and Islam, we don’t have a girlfriend.”

When one fan asked if his mystery girlfriend is his 90 Day Fiance love Brittany Banks, he responded, “yeah, maybe. Maybe Brittany, maybe no. I don’t know.”

Brittany and Yazan’s relationship on 90 Day Fiance

Brittany and Yazan had a very rocky relationship throughout the course of 90 Day Fiance.

Brittany was on-and-off about whether she would move to Jordan to be with him or not.

Yazan, meanwhile, struggled with the cultural gap between him and Brittany. He claimed he had to give up his family and his job for her.

Brittany also defended her relationship with Yazan after the November 10 episode aired.

“No matter how much Yazana and I are different or how much we fight, it’s clear we have a passion burning chemistry,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Only people who love each other fight that hard about being together.”

She added, “He sees a side of me Y’all don’t see. I cook for him, rub him. clean after him. Push him to be better. Helped him learn English. It’s a reason he loves me.”

Are they still together?

While they managed to salvage their relationship on the show, thanks to the help of a translator, it appears that they’re likely not still together.

During a recent interview with ET, Brittany talked about the struggles of her relationship with Yazan in the past tense.

“I felt very stuck,” she explained.

“And I felt like, very, the world was kind of crashing down around me because I never want to be in the position where somebody’s life is in danger because of the love that they have for me, and I never want to be in a position where someone is losing everything that they love because of me.”

90 Day Fiance Season 8 airs Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c.