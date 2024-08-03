Yara Zaya from 90 Day Fiance’s unbelievable pre-plastic surgery photos revealed

Yara Zaya has changed drastically since emigrating to the United States.

While still living in her native Ukraine, the 90 Day Fiance star was sporting a completely different look.

Once a brunette, the 29-year-old reality TV star has changed her hair and entire face.

She’s admitted to having a rhinoplasty, AKA nose job, getting breast implants, and having regular Botox and filler injections.

Photos of Yara’s pre-reality TV days have surfaced online, and the before-and-after comparison is pretty unbelievable.

Several outlets have discovered old photos and footage of Yara before she appeared on 90 Day Fiance—let’s take a look at what Yara looked like then.

Yara sported her natural dark hair while living in Ukraine

In a Reddit post from 2023, a 90 Day Fiance fan posted side-by-side photos of Yara, then and now, writing, “Yara’s plastic surgeon is amazing.”

In the “before” photo on the left, seen below, Yara was photographed pre-nose job, sporting her natural dark tresses.

The “after” photo on the right featured Yara in a recent snap, showing off her light blonde extensions, new nose, and completely transformed face.

The post was captioned, “She is beautiful before and after, but that doctor has mad skills.”

A second Redditor unearthed another still shot of Yara pre-surgery.

The photo below was titled “Yara Before Plastic Fake” and featured Yara with dark brown hair.

In addition, her nose looked completely different from what 90 Day Fiance viewers are used to seeing on the small screen, completely transforming the overall look of her face.

Yara goes blonde and admits she loves ‘foreign, rich men’

90 Day Fiance fans can get another look at pre-surgery Yara, this time in action, in the Instagram Reel below.

The video featured a 19-year-old Yara appearing in a Ukrainian TV show.

In the clip, Yara swapped her brunette locks for a platinum blonde shade and admitted that she preferred rich men … preferably foreigners.

While Yara has been transparent about the plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures she’s undergone, she still receives shade from her haters from time to time.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Yara clapped back at a critic who accused her of going under the knife again.

Yara posted a Reel on Instagram, showing off her makeup application skills.

When an Instagram commenter asked whether she had gotten a “new nose surgery,” Yara replied, “Omg, ?No surgery!!! Yet?,” crediting her makeup for her altered appearance.

Yara had trouble accepting her nose in the mirror, so she opted for plastic surgery

During a 90 Day Fiance Tell All in 2021, Yara defended going under the knife and explained why she opted to have a rhinoplasty performed.

“We are living in 2021,” Yara told her castmates. “And if you want to do something, do it.”

“And I had an issue, like, my nose is [a] potato, so let me do something to that,” Yara added. “I was not accepting myself when I look in the mirror, and I had to fix the situation.”

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 4, at 8/7c on TLC and Max.