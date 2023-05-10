Yara Zaya claps back at claims she had another nose job

Despite what some 90 Day Fiance critics may think, Yara Zaya says she did not have another nose job.

Yara’s physical appearance has changed drastically since her days living in Ukraine as a brunette before becoming a reality TV star.

The TLC star has copped to undergoing multiple plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures, including a nose job, lip filler injections, and breast augmentation.

In a recent Instagram Reel, Yara showed off her makeup application skills, but it had some believing she had gone under the knife again.

In the video, Yara lipsynched to the song Area Codes by Kali as she joked about how she met her 90 Day Fiance husband, Jovi Dufren.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Yara looked gorgeous in the clip, showing off a trendy white dot makeup look on her eyes. She sported a white crop top with a plunging neckline and chunky floral earrings and wore her long, blonde hair down in a center part.

“Me in 90 fiancé confession, explaining how I met @jovid11 Or how hater think I met Jovi 😂 #90dayfiance #tlc,” read Yara’s caption.

The post received more than 13,000 likes, and in the comments section, many of Yara’s 682,000 Instagram followers admired her look and her rapping skills.

90 Day Fiance viewers speculate Yara Zaya went under the knife in ‘unrecognizable’ video

However, many of Yara’s followers commented that she didn’t quite look like herself in the video. Some accused her of going under the knife to alter her appearance.

“Your face looks different 🤔,” wrote one skeptic.

More of Yara’s followers questioned whether she’s had more work done. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Others weighed in, speculating perhaps Yara had another nose job or lip injections.

More comments piled up, noting that Yara “doesn’t look the same,” even rendering her unrecognizable.

Some felt that Yara was unrecognizable in her latest video. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

One comment, in particular, caught Yara’s attention, however, and she fired back in response.

Yara denies having another nose job: ‘No surgery!’

“A new nose surgery?” the follower asked the 27-year-old mom of one.

Yara replied, adamantly denying the accusations and claiming that her changed appearance was all thanks to her makeup skills.

Yara denies having a rhinoplasty and says makeup is responsible for her new look. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

“Omg, 😂No surgery!!! Yet 😂” Yara wrote. “You can’t tell that I have really strong make up on this video? 😂”

What plastic surgery has Yara admitted to having done?

During a 90 Day Fiance Tell All, Yara admitted to host Shaun Robinson that she previously had a nose job and lip filler injections.

“I had an issue like my nose is [a] potato, so let me do something to that,” Yara said of her former nose.

When Shaun asked Yara if she had her nose done, the Ukrainian beauty replied, “Yes, I did. And four years ago, I was doing my lips too. I was not accepting myself when I look in the mirror, and I had to fix the situation.”

Yara has continually defended herself against accusations that she’s had more cosmetic work done. Earlier this year, the YaraZaya.com owner told her followers in an Instagram Story video, “I don’t do nothing to my face, you guys.”

Yara claimed that she hasn’t had any lip fillers injected in a “long time” and blamed her changing appearance on age.

“I cannot look all the time the same, right? Because I’m getting older,” she said.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.