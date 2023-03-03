90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya showed her fans the results of her recent breast augmentation in a set of before-and-after photos.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Yara went under the knife last summer.

Yara and her husband, Jovi Dufren, traveled to L.A. to meet with plastic surgeon Dr. Michael K. Obeng, who performed the surgery.

At the time, Yara explained that breastfeeding her daughter, Mylah, for 17 months caused her breasts to sag, and she wanted to boost her confidence.

Now that she’s fully healed from the surgery, Yara is showing off the results.

Yara shared before-and-after pics to her Instagram Story. In the photos, Yara donned the same bikini, showing how her bustline has changed since undergoing the operation.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya shares side-by-side photos revealing her breast augmentation results

In the “before” photo, Yara posed on the beach while holding Mylah. Her hair was pulled back into two French braids, and she smiled at Mylah in the pic, which she captioned, “breast-feeding boobies 😂.”

The “after” photo showed Yara clad in the same two-piece purple swimsuit and black sunglasses. This time, Yara wore her hair down and made a serious expression as she gazed at the camera.

Yara shared before-and-after pics of her breast augmentation surgery. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Looking toned and confident in the snap, Yara captioned it, “after surgery.” She also tagged Dr. Obeng’s Instagram handle at the bottom of the images.

Yara shows off her breast augmentation in a bikini from her Fashion/Travel/Beauty brand YaraZaya

The bikini Yara modeled in her before-and-after pics is from her online boutique, YaraZaya.com, and is called the Purple Swimsuit 2 Piece Bikini.

She launched her brand in February 2021 after 90 Day Fiance viewers were inspired by her fashionable looks on the show.

The purple swimsuit is one of three available on her website and is so popular that it’s currently sold out. It normally retails for $59.99 and features a crisscross tie under the bustline, rhinestone enclosures on the top and bottom, and ties on either side of the waist.

Until the purple bikini is back in stock, Yara’s customers can order her two-piece White Swimsuit for $59.99 or her black Jeweled Triangle Bikini for $65.

Yara encourages others to have plastic surgery and to ignore the naysayers

In August 2022, Yara did a live Q&A with Dr. Obeng — who she has deemed the “best plastic surgeon” in Beverly Hills — which he shared on his Instagram feed. Yara encouraged other women considering the surgery to do their research and ignore their naysayers if they decide to go through with it.

“Don’t care what any other people say. Choose a good doctor who will do a good job for you and enjoy yourself,” Yara said.

Earlier this year, Yara addressed her surgery in an Instagram post. Posing in a green bikini on the beach, Yara admitted to going under the knife in her caption, and once again thanked Dr. Obeng for restoring her confidence.

“Hey everyone, sooo many of you are asking about my boobs, AND YES i recently got them done in Beverly Hills by @drmichaelkobeng . I am so happy and so much more self confident in my body,” Yara wrote in the caption.

“As many women know, it can be hard to get your body back to normal after Pregnancy/breastfeeding. Thank you so much Dr. Obeng for giving me back my confidence and doing such a great job,” she added.

What other cosmetic work has Yara had done?

Yara is no stranger to plastic surgery, as her breast augmentation wasn’t her first cosmetic procedure. The Ukraine native revealed that she also had a nose job after complaining that her nose looked like a potato and has had lip filler injections as well.

However, Yara shot down rumors that she’s had any work done to her face in recent months. When a critic asked what was happening to change the appearance of her face, Yara attributed it to being happy and getting more sleep.

During the 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Tell All, Yara told her castmates that she’s all for changing your appearance if you aren’t happy with it.

“If somebody don’t like something on themselves, change it,” Yara said. “And again, how I say, there is nothing wrong to do with surgery if you don’t like something and accept it on yourself.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.