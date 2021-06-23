Yara Zaya explains special relationship with Gwen after 90 Day Fiance fans call her out

Gwen and Yara hugging it out. Pic credit: TLC

Yara Zaya has been raked over the calls in recent episodes for her high maintenance behavior and crying about her husband, Jovi Duffren, being away for long periods of time. Many 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans are unforgiving when it comes to her attitude.

But the mother of one is finally peeling back some of those layers when it comes to her personal relationship with her mother-in-law, Gwen Eymard. TLC viewers have watched this season as the new grandma stepped up to be Yara’s second mother. But some of the dynamic duo’s interactions have sent mixed signals to fans.

The mother and daughter-in-law got off to a rocky start after their first meeting as Gwen made it clear to cameras that she felt there could be a possibility of a scam happening. Like many other spectators, the Bayou mom wanted to make sure her son was making the right decision by marrying her.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Since their frank discussion, Gwen has done everything in her power to make her new family member feel welcomed. And while at the time the two can get on one another’s nerves, it feels like Yara also has a soft spot in her heart for Jovi’s mother.

Yara loves Gwen

The fashionista took to Instagram to share how she formed such a close bond with Gwen. The Ukrainian posted a picture of herself in the delivery room with Gwen by her bedside. A fan asked why she was mean to the Lousiana native.

Yara replied, “It’s just our way of speaking. Gwen is like mom and friend to me. Plus, the Russian sense of humor is different.”

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Pic Credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

She went on to say, “Gwen understands me and responds the same way. It is something more than a mother-in-law daughter-in-law relationship.”

Yara and Gwen understand each’s humor

Another fan pointed out that it wasn’t nice of Gwen to call her crazy for wanting to raise Mylah on her own. Yara didn’t pay any mind and quickly explained it was just the way the two women joke with one another.

Pic Credit: @yarazaya/ Instagram

Yara is struggling being a first-time mother

TLC fans have noted that while it is commendable that Yara wants to take care of her newborn all by herself, it is okay to still ask for help. The entire 90 Day Fiance crew is happy to see that Yara has such a strong woman to look up to, especially after she contracted the coronavirus in the last episode.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.