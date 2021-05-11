WWHL Bravo Kids: Noelle Robinson says coming out on RHOA was hard, got ‘overwhelming’ positive response

Noelle Robinson unveiling to her mom, Cynthia Bailey, that she is sexually fluid. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Noelle Robinson assures fans that she is more than happy with her decision to come out to her mother, Cynthia Bailey, on the show.

On the highly-anticipated episode of Watch What Happens Live featuring Bravo Kids, Robinson updated audiences about the inspirational responses she received due to her openness.

Noelle, who is now 21, first revealed her sexual fluidity in a tender conversation with her mom back in Season 12 of RHOA. Ever since that moment, Noelle says her life has flourished.

Noelle Robinson reflects on social media’s reaction to her sexuality

Bravo’s Andy Cohen brought on the children of several Housewives for a special Bravo Kids episode of Watch What Happens Live this week.

Cohen singled out Noelle and commented, “It was really inspiring when you came out on the show. Was that hard for you to do?”

Noelle Robinson reflects on her time with the Housewives franchise. Pic credit: Bravo

“It definitely was,” she responded. “And I was really kind of like not sure what type of response I was gonna get. But when I got an overwhelming amount of positive response, I was so happy that I did it.”

Noelle received a lot of love on social media since her appearance on the show and has racked up over 459,000 followers on her Instagram account.

The gorgeous Howard University student also follows her mother’s footsteps by pursuing a career as a model. She has secured deals with brands like Savage X Fenty.

“I really did inspire other people that were going through the same, ya know, realizations that I was at the time,” Robinson added.

Cynthia Bailey has always supported Noellle

RHOA fans remember when Noelle came out to Cynthia when she first started college in Season 12. While she was catching up with her mom, Noelle slipped in that she had met both men and women “in a romantic aspect.”

When Cynthia asked what that meant in terms of her sexuality, Robinson explained, “People like to try to box everybody in, and put labels on everything. But I don’t really do that.”

Thankfully, Cynthia’s reaction to Noelle coming out mirrored the audience’s. Bailey listened to her daughter, asked questions, and ultimately declared that she supported her no matter what.

The 54-year-old mother said that she did not care about the gender of whoever Noelle is going to end up with.

Cynthia expressing her approval of whatever her daughter wants to do with her life. Pic credit: Bravo

Earlier this year, Cynthia went on the Wendy Williams Show to defend Noelle’s decision to have this kind of conversation in front of the Bravo cameras. Williams accused Cynthia of using Noelle’s fluidity to get airtime on RHOA, but Cynthia ensured that she did not want Noelle to feel like she had to hide or be ashamed of her sexuality.

Will Bravo continue to showcase these tough, yet important, conversations in upcoming episodes?

Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.