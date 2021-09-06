WWE superstar The Miz reportedly heading to Dancing with the Stars

WWE’s The Miz to compete on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: WWE

ABC will announce the full lineup of Dancing with the Stars on Wednesday morning on Good Morning America.

However, names have started to leak and another big name has popped up with WWE superstar The Miz.

The Miz coming to Dancing with the Stars

According to PWInsider, professional wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin will compete on Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

The Miz joins previously announced social media sensation JoJo Siwa and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee.

Also rumored alongside The Miz are Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, Bachelor star Matt James, social media star Olivia Jade, and daytime talk show host Amanda Kloots.

The Miz brings two fanbases into Dancing with the Stars. Before he became a WWE superstar, he was a fan favorite on Real World, starting as a reality TV star. He is also the star of Miz and Mrs, a reality show with his wife, Maryse.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Miz is also the fourth WWE superstar to join Dancing with the Stars.

Nikki Bella competed on DWTS Season 25. She worked with pro Artem Chigvintsev, and she was sixth eliminated. Bella and Chigvintsev got engaged in 2019.

Chris Jericho competed in Season 12 of Dancing with the Stars. He worked with Cheryl Burke and was the fifth eliminated that season.

Stacy Keibler was part of the second season of Dancing with the Stars. She worked with Tony Dovolani and finished in third place that year. Drew Lachey won with Jerry Rice placing second.

The Miz now has a chance to be the first WWE star to win.

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 makes a significant announcement

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 announced its first two competitors at the TVA conference.

Along with announcing JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee, ABC announced that Siwa would be the first star to ever dance with a same-sex partner.

Over the weekend, ABC announced who all was returning as professionals in the new season. Among the male pros is last season’s winner Artem Chigvintsev, who won with Bachelor star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Among the female DTWS pros is Witney Carson, who returns after a one-year break where she had a baby.

ABC will introduce the other 13 confirmed stars that will compete this season on Good Morning America on Wednesday morning and we will have all the names at that time.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.