Dancing with the Stars names its male pros for Season 30

DWTS male pros Season 30. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars will announce its full celebrity lineup on Wednesday, September 8, on Good Morning America, but the reality series announced its full lineup of pros already.

The 15 dancers include seven men and eight women. While there is one more female dancer, that does not mean there will be more male stars than female stars in Dancing with the Stars Season 30.

There will be seven male pros dancing with seven female celebrities and seven female pros dancing with seven male celebrities. For the first time in DWTS history, there will be a same-sex couple, and the eighth female pro will dance with JoJo Siwa.

Here is who is competing this season as pros.

The male pros on DWTS Season 30

This season, the male pro dancers include Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, and Artem Chigvintsev.

Male pros DWTS Season 30 bios

Alan Bersten has worked as a pro on DWTS for five seasons. He won with Hannah Brown in Season 28 and has placed fourth twice and fifth once.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alan Bersten from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Brandon Armstrong has served as a pro in two seasons of DWTS. He came in 10th place and 12th place.

Brandon Armstrong from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Gleb Savchenko has been a pro on DWTS for eight different seasons. His first was Season 16 with partner Lisa Vanderpump. He returned in Season 23, one of his best seasons, finishing fourth with Jana Kramer.

Gleb Savchenko from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Pasha Pashkov made his debut in Season 28, where he and Kate Flannery finished in seventh place. He finished 14th in Season 29 with Carole Baskin.

Pasha Pashkov from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Sasha Farber is an eight-time pro on DWTS. He has finished third place twice, with Tonya Harding in Season 26 and Ally Brooke in Season 28.

Sasha Farber from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Valentin Chmerkovskiy has been a pro 16 times on DWTS. He finished in first place in Season 20 with Rumer Willis and in Season 23 with partner Laurie Hernandez and has finished in the top three seven times.

Valentin Chmerkovskiy from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Artem Chigvintsev has been a DWTS pro nine times, winning first place last season with partner Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Artem Chigvintsev from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.