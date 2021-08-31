Kenya Moore moving from RHOA drama to Dancing with the Stars

Kenya Moore from Real Housewives of Atlanta. Pic credit: Admedia/@ImageCollect

Kenya Moore is no stranger to reality television, but she is trading in the drama for some dancing shoes as she has reportedly signed up for Dancing with the Stars.

While DWTS will not announce the next competitors for the next couple of weeks, TMZ reported that Moore will join the dancing competition show for the 30th season.

Moore would be the third known competitor. DWTS announced that JoJo Siwa will join as the first to dance with a same-sex partner and she joined Olympic gold medal winner Suni Lee as the first two announced stars for the show.

Kenya Moore joining DWTS

According to TMZ, production sources informed them that Kenya Moore would be the next to join DWTS.

Moore has been a housewife for 10 seasons on Real Housewives of Atlanta, so she is well-known to reality TV fans. She would also not be the first housewives cast member to appear on Dancing with the Stars.

NeNe Leakes (Real Housewives of Atlanta) was part of the 18th season of Dancing with the Stars. She worked with Tony Dovolani and ended up eliminated in Week 7, taking 7th place in that season.

Lisa Vanderpump (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) competed in the 16th season of Dancing with the Stars. She teamed with Gleb Savchenko and she ended up as the second person eliminated, finishing in 10th place.

Erika Jayne (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) was in the 24th season of Dancing with the Stars. She teamed with Gleb Savchenko and they were eliminated in Week 4, coming in ninth place.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann (Real Housewives of Atlanta) was in the 21st season of Dancing with the Stars and she paired with Tony Dovolani. She ended up withdrawing from the competition after just three weeks due to illness.

Lisa Rinna (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) competed in the second season of Dancing with the Stars. Her partner was Louis van Amstel and she ended up eliminated in the seventh round, finishing in fourth place.

Dancing with the Stars casting

ABC has not confirmed Kenya Moore’s casting yet.

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 announced at the Television Critics Association panel on Thursday, August 26 that JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee were the first two announced competitors.

DWTS said they would announce the other 13 celebrities on Good Morning America on Wednesday, September 8 and we will be sure to update our readers with those names.

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 premieres on Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.