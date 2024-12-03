Willie Robertson explains how Duck Dynasty got started

Everyone is discussing Duck Dynasty after Willie Robertson’s interview with Tucker Carlson, and a renewed interest in the 11-season A&E show is brewing.

The Robertson clan is made up of various personalities, which helped to make the show as successful as it was.

Seven years after Duck Dynasty went off the air, a reboot of sorts is in the works.

Willie is arguably the face of the franchise, and that may be because his wife, Korie Robertson, suggested the family do a reality show.

Initially, the family was approached by a gun company to shoot a TV show for The Outdoor Channel using their products. It was called Duck Commander (like the business they run) and ran for three seasons.

However, that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Korie Robertson takes the reigns

Before the Robertsons signed on to work with The Outdoor Channel, Korie Robertson negotiated a talent fee for the men. She scored them $30,000 each.

While talking to Tucker Carlson, Willie Robertson admitted that he hadn’t considered a talent fee and was shocked that it was agreed upon.

The executives didn’t appear to bat an eye and agreed with Korie without hesitation or back-and-forth.

Interestingly, Willie made around $28,000 a year with his duck call business, essentially doubling his salary with the show.

After seeing Duck Commander on the Travel Channel, an executive emailed Willie and left his phone number.

Willie wasn’t sure it was real but decided to make the call anyway. They made a sizzle reel, and A&E was interested. Two pilots were shot; this was their only chance to make it because their reality TV dreams would be crushed if the network shot it down.

A&E picked up the ‘family show’

Willie and the rest of the Robertson crew won A&E over with the family aspect of what was shown in the pilot they shot. Humor and family were winners for the mixed-bag audience the network draws in.

The Robertson family was able to weave their faith in each episode. They always ended with a prayer, which was a big deal for a reality TV show. Willie confirmed the network didn’t have an issue with it, but he is often asked about it when he runs into fans.

Duck Dynasty was something they never expected. After having shot three seasons of Duck Commander, the timing was right for the family, and now, seven years later, another version of the show will be back in production.