Will Kameron Westcott ever unblock Tiffany Moon on social media?

There’s some tension between Tiffany Moon and her Real Housewives of Dallas castmates.

It’s not quite clear why the newbie has had so much difficulty since she joined the group. But it’s clear that the women have not accepted the hard-working MD the way they have embraced other new Housewives.

Some fans have attributed it to jealousy.

But, whatever the case may be, Tiffany has certainly not gotten the level of support from the Dallas cast that she has gotten from fans.

As a matter of fact, one of her castmates, Kameron Westcott, has even blocked her on social media.

Tiffany Moon called out Kameron Westcott for blocking her

The Real Housewives of Dallas newcomer has been having a rough time with her castmates ever since she joined the show. She’s had confrontations with Brandi Redmond and quite a few hiccups with Kary Brittingham as well.

However, Tiffany’s issues with Kameron Westcott must have stung because the socialite has blocked her on social media. And as hard as it might be to believe, their issues stem from chicken feet.

Apparently, Kameron took offense when Tiffany tried to make her eat chicken feet during her Dim Sum brunch. And it has since spiraled into something deeper.

After the chicken feet fiasco, Tiffany called out Kameron on Twitter for blocking her.

But all hope is not lost for these two.

The queen of pink recently admitted that there’s a chance she could unblock her castmate, but under certain conditions.

Will Kameron ever unblock Tiffany Moon?

The Real Housewives of Dallas star had a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight and she revealed why she clicked the block button on Tiffany Moon in the first place.

“Every time I’d go on social media, I would see negative things about me or insinuating things about me,” shared Kameron. “Maybe not say my name, but insinuating things and it was kind of hurtful things.”

She added, “If I can’t trust her in my life, I don’t really feel like I should allow her to take a peek into my life.”

However, the Dallas Housewife is open to unblocking the Asian-American beauty.

“You know it’s funny, I actually did unblock her,” noted Kameron.

“The first conversation we did have moving forward, I did. I unblocked her within five minutes. And then somehow we had to have another conversation.”

She continued, “Then the other conversation I unblocked her again…it’s like a rollercoaster.”

The RHOD star explained, “So I ended up thinking ‘okay I have to gain some trust back’ and once I gain trust and we can move forward, then for sure, I’ll be happy to unblock her, yes.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.