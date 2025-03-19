Will Joy-Anna Duggar have more kids? Here’s what she said

How many children the Duggar siblings will have is a hot topic.

There are some who viewers think will welcome several children, perhaps even rivaling their parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

However, Joy-Anna Duggar doesn’t appear to be one of the siblings who will have more than a bunch of kids.

During a recent Instagram Q&A session, the Counting On star addressed how many children she and Austin Forsyth will likely welcome.

The couple has goals they want to accomplish, and while they have experienced some tough times, they aren’t done having kids yet.

Here’s what we know about Joy-Anna Duggar and how many children she wants.

How many children does Joy-Anna Duggar want?

One of the questions during her Instagram Q&A session, Joy-Anna Duggar, received a question about how many children she wanted.

It asked whether she was considering 19 children; the short answer was no.

Joy-Anna revealed that she and Austin Forsyth want to be able to raise them intentionally and direct them to a life filled with Jesus. The Counting On star revealed that there would likely be four or five children.

Joy-Anna Duggar talked about how many kids she wants. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

They have three little ones: Gideon, Evelyn, and Gunner.

The couple will likely have five total, but it depends on how the pregnancy goes for Joy-Anna. She experienced a pregnancy loss with her first daughter, Annabelle. The couple mourned the loss before welcoming Evelyn.

Which Duggar siblings will have the most children?

Josh and Anna Duggar currently have the most children, with seven. They are done welcoming children, as Josh is currently in federal prison.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald will welcome their sixth child later this summer. They have the biggest lead and could easily surpass Josh and Anna.

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar were once believed to be the ones who would follow in Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s footsteps, but Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson also have four children.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu have the fastest-growing family, with four children under three. The couple welcomed their first baby in May 2022 and their second child in 2023, and their twin girls were born in January. Jed’s twin, Jeremiah Duggar, and his wife, Hannah Wissmann, are expecting their third child in the coming weeks, and their daughters are close in age.

A few have yet to start families of their own. Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey have been married for a few years and are still without children. Jana Duggar married Stephen Wissmann in August, and they have not announced a pregnancy. Jason Duggar married Maddie Grace Jones in October and haven’t discussed having children publicly.

One thing is for sure: Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will not have the most children.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.

‘