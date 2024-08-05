Will Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu have the most kids?

Who will have the most Duggar grandchildren seems to be a hot topic.

Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna Duggar, have seven children. They are in the lead, though two of his brothers, Joseph and Jedidiah, are in the running to rival them.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald currently have five little ones, but they are slowing down after two miscarriages.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu are speeding up, though. They will welcome twin girls in January 2025, giving them four children under two until May 2025.

Based on when they got married and how many children they will have in 2025, it seems that Jed and Katey may be the ones who end up with the most Duggar grandchildren.

After all, Jed aspired to follow in Jim Bob Duggar’s footsteps in politics. Why wouldn’t that be the same case when it comes to raising a family?

Here’s why Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu could have the most children

Aside from the obvious fact that Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu have had babies quickly, the fact that they are expecting twins helps.

Katey just turned 26, and the Duggar women have all had babies into their 30s. If she opts to have a baby every two years, that would leave them with nine kids if she falls pregnant for the next 10 years.

However, adding twins will heighten their chances of having twins again. They will have a one in four chance of conceiving twins again, and as she enters her mid-to-late 30s, that chance continues to rise.

Nine would beat Josh and Anna Duggar’s seven, but they may have competition with Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell.

Reddit seems to agree that Jed and Katey will likely have the most kids.

Where do the Duggar children stand with kids today?

Josh and Anna Duggar currently have the most children with seven, and they are likely done. With Josh incarcerated, it’s unlikely more children will come their way.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard currently have three boys and a baby girl, Isla, who they lost.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have five children: three boys and two girls.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have two girls and have made it clear they won’t be having a large family.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have three children: two boys and a girl. They lost their daughter, Annabell, at around 20 weeks gestation.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell currently have four children who are known. They kept their fourth child a secret, though it was revealed to be a little boy. For their family, it’s two boys and two girls.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson have at least two children, but a third is speculated. They have two daughters, Bella and Daisy.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu have two little ones. Truett and Nora were born a little over a year apart. They are welcoming twin daughters in January 2025.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann have two little ones. They welcomed their daughters roughly 14 months apart.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.