Will Hannah Ann Sluss be on Bachelor In Paradise? Reality Steve says he’ll be stunned if she’s not

Hannah Ann Sluss could be on Bachelor In Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss appeared on Peter Weber’s season of the show.

She made it to the final two and she was excited at the thought that she and Peter could get engaged and start a life together.

What she didn’t realize at the time was that Peter was determined to make his relationship work with Madison Prewett, who had told Peter she would leave the show if he chose to have sex with the remaining women in their respective Fantasy Suites.

After he revealed that he had slept with the other women, Madison held true to her word and self-eliminated right before the proposal.

Peter was devastated, but he still proposed to Hannah Ann, making her feel that she had won.

Hannah Ann Sluss is seemingly still single

Weeks after the proposal, Peter broke it off because he still had feelings for Madison. The fact that Peter had dragged her through this experience made her a fan favorite in Bachelor Nation and many people want her to have a second chance at love.

Reality Steve decided to address Hannah Ann in a true/false question on his Instagram Story from a fan. The fan asked whether Hannah Ann would be on Bachelor In Paradise this summer.

“I mean, I’d be stunned if she wasn’t,” Reality Steve replied. “Assuming of course that she isn’t named The Bachelorette. I haven’t heard anything either way, I’m just saying we can’t rule contestants from former seasons out.”

Pic credit: @realitysteve/Instagram

Last year, Hannah revealed she was completely blindsided by Peter’s decision to pursue Kelley Flanagan after his quick split from Madison. She hoped that they would work out and be happy, but she quickly realized this wasn’t the case.

Madison and Hannah are great friends today.

Hannah Ann Sluss was on The Bachelorette set last summer

While Hannah has stayed somewhat out of the spotlight in regard to The Bachelor, she was part of a producer plot to throw fans off.

Hannah was spotted at the La Quinta resort this summer, apparently just as a decoy to throw off the media. She was there alongside Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, as fans knew that Clare would need to be replaced.

Reality Steve revealed that Hannah Ann would not be the Bachelorette at the time, but he doesn’t rule out that she could make a return this spring.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.