Will Big Ed get fired from 90 Day Fiance franchise? Liz Woods sure hopes so

90 Day Fiance’s Liz Woods poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @e_92_marie//Instagram

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life fans were horrified when they became privy to Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods’ toxic phone call earlier this month. It was evident to viewers that the couple didn’t have a good relationship, but no one knew just how bad it was.

Liz can be heard enduring an incredible amount of verbal abuse from the San Diego native during the heinous phone call. TLC viewers were stunned to hear Big Ed’s voice growling down the other end of the line.

Fans listened as the mother of one begged Big Ed to stop calling her “stupid” and to speak with her with a calmer tone. Liz somehow kept her composure even through his barrage of words and tears.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Fans want to cancel Big Ed

Since the horrible phone call was leaked, TLC fans have started a Change.Org petition to try and get Big Ed kicked off the show. Liz even shared her support in an Instagram Story.

The waitress posted a screenshot of the petition and shared that it had over 22,000 signatures, and it only needed 25,000 signatures to become a top signed petition on the site.

The creator of the call to action wrote in the description, “He has been accused of many things including sexual assault and displays questionable online behavior. I will outline these allegations and considerations.”

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Chane.Org petition to get Big Ed fired. Pic credit: Change.Org

Liz supports the petition for TLC to fire Big Ed

Liz made it clear that she stood with the petition when she posted the update on her social media. The TLC personality wrote that she would be turning off her comments for some much-needed peace. She made her voice clear as she captioned her post by saying, “Be passionate about something that TLC doesn’t give an ‘F’ about.”

Big Ed has a type

Big Ed met Liz while he was a regular at his local restaurant. Fans knew he would ask Liz out since he has a thing for much younger women. Fans yelled through their TV screen for Liz to stay away, but alas, she fell into his alluring trap.

The network has yet to comment on the phone recording, and viewers are growing impatient, waiting for their thoughts. But recently, Ed hinted that he had started filming for Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life since he was back on the market and looking for love. But it seems the new fan favorite is Liz; maybe she will find a place on the show as well.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.