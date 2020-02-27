Why was Darcey Silva arrested? Old record continues to haunt 90 Day Fiancé star

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Darcey Silva first appeared in the first season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and quickly became a fan favorite. She won over supermodel and 90 Day fan Chrissy Teigen, and there are rumors that she may even get her own spin-off. There’s even that one time that Darcey went to jail and now, she even has her very own mugshot.

At the time she joined the 90 Day cast, she was dating Jesse Meester from the Netherlands and the two were considering an engagement. The couple’s nearly 20 year age gap (Darcey is currently 45 and Jesse is 27) raised some eyebrows, but 90 Day viewers have gotten used to couples with big age differences at this point.

Unfortunately, the couple didn’t work out. But Darcey was back last season with her new beau, Englishman Tom Brooks, and viewers followed the new couple as they got to know each other.

Tom and Darcey weren’t exactly on the same page regarding their relationship. Darcey was eager to get married, but Tom (and viewers, for that matter) felt she was going a bit too fast. It seems that Tom and Darcey may not have worked out- and we should see more on that in the new season.

Sibling rivalry

A big focus of Darcey’s storyline over the three completed seasons has been her relationship with her twin sister, Stacey Silva. The two share an apartment but they don’t always get along. Their rivalry and one-upmanship greatly annoyed Tom and drove Darcey to tears last season.

But that’s not the worst of the sisters’ disagreements; in 2018, both Darcey and Stacey were arrested for disorderly conduct after they got into an early morning fight. Unnamed witnesses in the police report called the incident a “cat fight” and stated that the twins were “mutually fighting with each other.”

Jesse Meester alleged that Darcey threw shoes at him when they were together, a detail that is repeated in the police report.

Jesse chimes in

At the time of Darcey’s arrest, she and Jesse were not together, but that didn’t stop him from commenting on it. Jesse released a statement on Instagram regarding the incident, posting, “Obviously I want to distance myself (again) from that kind of behavior. It’s sad but it starts with ownership, not lies.”

Interestingly, we’ll also be seeing more of Jesse- he’ll appear on the next season of 90 Day Fiance: What Now? with his new girlfriend, Bianca. We don’t know much about Bianca, but episodes she appears in will begin airing this April.

Moving on

Fans are looking forward to seeing more of Darcey in the new season, and it seems Darcey herself has moved on as well. She was spotted with a mystery man a few weeks ago. We haven’t heard much more than rumors about Darcey’s spin-off, which would join a host of other spin-offs spawned by the original series.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8/7c