Why Khloe Kardashian is ‘happy’ Kim Kardashian found Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have Khloe Kardashian’s full support.

The SKIMS founder and the Saturday Night Live star recently attended an outing with her younger sister. In October, the pair started dating several months after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West.

Since their initial connection, Kim and Davidson have reportedly “fallen” for each other and want to take the relationship to the next level.

In addition to her friends, the mother of four has introduced her new beau to her close-knit family. After getting to know Davidson, Khloe reportedly wants them to continue dating.

Khloe Kardashian ‘loves’ Pete Davidson with Kim Kardashian

On Friday, a source revealed to Page Six how Khloe feels about Davidson dating Kim. According to the insider, the Good American CEO has nothing but positive words for their blossoming relationship. After witnessing Kim navigating her divorce and co-parenting relationship with West, Khloe’s reportedly delighted to see her sister enjoying her time with Davidson.

“She loves Pete and is so happy to see how happy he makes her sister,” the insider said of Khloe. “She is so happy to see how happy he makes her sister. We hear their closest friends and family approve on both sides.”

Earlier this week, photographers spotted Khloe hanging out with Kim and Davidson. Additionally, the KKW Beauty founder’s friends, Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, and Tracy Romulus, also tagged along for the outing. Following their dinner at Quarters Korean BBQ, the group went to an escape room. Once the night was over, Davidson reportedly paid their tab.

“Pete was a total gentleman,” the source added. “He took care of everything and wanted Kim and her friends to have the best time.”

Kim Kardashian reportedly wants to introduce Khloe Kardashian to one of Pete Davidson’s friends

As Khloe continues hanging out with her sisters and their boyfriends, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian reportedly want to help her find love again. Since she and Tristan Thompson officially broke up, her siblings hope to date someone in their inner circle. Before dating Kim and Kourtney, Davidson and Travis Barker were friends. The comedian and Blink-182 drummer also have a mutual friend, Machine Gun Kelly.

“They want to bring Khloé in the mix and are actively looking for a mutual friend of Pete and Travis to possibly start dating Khloe,” a source told HollywoodLife. “They all joke that it is unfortunate that Machine Gun Kelly is taken because they would all try to hook him up with Khloé in a heartbeat.”

In addition to wanting to hook her up, Kim showed her support for Khloe via social media. Several weeks ago, Thompson admitted on Instagram that he has another child. As Monsters and Critics previously shared, he conceived the baby with Maralee Nichols while dating Khloe. Although he publicly apologized, they reportedly aren’t getting back together soon.

Following Thompson’s reveal, Kim posted a photo of her, Khloe, and their kids attending a Sing 2 screening. She added the infinity symbol underneath the image, which signifies “forever.”