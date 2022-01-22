Kendall Jenner stuns in a black string bikini after ‘creepy’ Machine Gun Kelly comments go viral

Kendall Jenner has been in Aspen, Colorado this week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Kendall Jenner is ignoring Machine Gun Kelly’s past remarks about her body by playing in the snow.

The 26-year-old model has been vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, since Wednesday. In addition to showing off photos of herself sledding around the city, she recently took a moment to post on her Instagram timeline.

Jenner’s posts come after a TikTok user discussed Kelly’s, whose real name is Richard Colton Baker, comments about her being his celebrity crush when she was 17. The rapper and Megan Fox announced their engagement last week.

Kendall Jenner posed in the snow wearing a string bikini and boots

On Thursday, Jenner shared two photos from her Aspen trip. In the first photo, the 818 Tequila CEO wore a tiny, black bikini as she held her hands to her sides. For her accessories, Jenner then added a pair of $1,590 fur boots and a pair of black sunglasses. During the second post, fans could see the model’s footprints as she made a snow circle. In the following photo, Jenner smiled for the camera while adjusting her bikini top.

The reality star gave a nod to Wim Hof, a Dutch motivational speaker, and athlete. Hof, who also goes by The Iceman, became famous for his ability to relax in below-freezing temperatures.

“Wim Hof said ice baths,” Jenner wrote.

Days before Jenner’s post, TikTok user @unluckyp1ckle reposted MGK’s 2014 interview with Fuse. During the discussion, the rapper, who was 23 at the time, said he looked forward to “snagging” Jenner one day. Kelly also stated that he wasn’t “creepy” for crushing on one of the younger Kar-Jenners.

“I’m 23, she’s 17, and she’s a celebrity, there [is] no limits right there,” MGK said. “I don’t care. Say what you want, man,” he continued. “If Kendall Jenner was in your bedroom naked and you’re 50, you’re going.”

Was Kendall Jenner with Devin Booker in Aspen?

Since she landed in Aspen, Jenner shared several moments from the trip. However, some fans noticed she didn’t post any photos of her boyfriend, Devin Booker. Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean the couple, who are notoriously private, are planning to break up. On KUWTK, Jenner mentioned that she wants to keep her relationship with the Phoenix Suns player to herself as much as possible.

Last June, Jenner and Booker celebrated their first anniversary. After ringing in the new year together, the pair’s relationship is reportedly only growing stronger.

“Kendall and Devin are in a really great space,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They get along so seamlessly and have really fallen hard for one another. It’s serious for sure.”

“They love that they can genuinely be themselves around each other. It takes no effort, and things are easy. They both love that.”