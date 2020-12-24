Why is Andy Cohen facing backlash over RHOP reunion?

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s reunion episodes are proving to be some of the most dramatic in Real Housewives history.

Fans got a glimpse of what was to come after seeing Monique’s binder of receipts. What they may not have been prepared for were the receipts she would pull from that binder to make accusations against some of her castmates.

And what shook out of Part 2 of the reunion was more than just Monique’s accusations. In fact, fans turned the tables completely and took aim at the reunion host, Andy Cohen.

Fans accuse Andy of joining in on the other ladies as they gang up on Monique

According to RHOP fans, the most enraging aspect of the reunion was that Andy allowed the women to gang up on Monique and even joined in with them.

one Twitter user wrote, “The way Andy and the other ladies ganged up on Monique triggered me. [Candiace] has so much to say even at the reunion but wants to cry cuz she got whooped! I cannot! Maybe Nene is right! #RHOP”

Another pointed out that Andy was being completely biased when he had no right to be.

“Andy, you can’t tell Monique how to feel or act about the fight. You barely filmed her after the incident so how do you know what she went through. #RHOP #RHOPReunion,” they wrote.

Fans also pointed out that production directly contradicted Andy’s points against Monique

The other problem the RHOP reunion ran into, at least when it comes to Andy’s points against Monique, came when production played clips that seemed to confirm what Monique was saying.

During the season, Monique engaged in a physical altercation with Candiace Dillard. In the midst of the fight, a wine glass ended up breaking and a piece hit Candiace in the face.

This led to Candiace filing charges against Monique.

Well, during the reunion, while Andy was talking about having a zero-tolerance policy against physical violence, the production team seemed to validate Monique’s claims – and fans noticed.

“After watching the breakdown of the fight, Andy is on Candiace’s side but whoever was editing was on Monique’s #RHOP,” one fan wrote.

Fans were not putting up with Andy’s antics and came for him on Twitter. They flooded the feed, calling Andy out for how he handled the conflict.

“Andy can’t control Monique with money, and he doesn’t like that. All the other women (minus Ashley) need that #RHOP check. Monique said she’s good either way, boo!”

It’s clear that regardless of whose side Andy was on, fans aren’t happy with how he handled the conversation.

And if Part 2 was any indication of how Part 3 will go, there’s plenty more drama in store.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.