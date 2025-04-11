That’s a wrap on The Amazing Race Season 38.

The upcoming season of the show just finished filming.

Producers introduced a fun new twist for TAR38, with each team having at least one Big Brother alum.

Many former houseguests have appeared on the show before, and two Big Brother showmances have won the $1 million prize.

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson from BB19 won it, and a few years later, Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao from BB23 did the same.

The Amazing Race 38 gave Big Brother alums another chance to claim the enormous cash prize.

TAR38 is a special season of The Amazing Race

There were 13 teams of Big Brother alums and their loved ones in the latest season.

The players included three former winners: Chelsie Baham from BB26, Jag Bains from BB25, and Taylor Hale from BB23.

Additional players included Angela Murray, Tucker Des Lauriers, and Rubina Bernabe from BB26, Matt Turner and Joseph Abdin from BB24, Izzy Gleicher from BB25, Kyland Young and Hannah Chaddha from BB23, Enzo Palumbo from BB12, Natalie Negrotti from BB18, and Kat Dunn from BB21.

Taylor and Kyland were on one team, while the other alums were teamed up with loved ones. It was reported that Taylor and Kyland are dating.

Below are the TAR38 spoilers and results. Only read ahead to learn who made it to the end.

the entire season being spoiled from start to finish is so funny to me 😭 mind you we aren’t even supposed to know the cast #TAR38 pic.twitter.com/CYfLBSKYqX — josh (@bonbonhugger) April 9, 2025

Who won The Amazing Race 38?

Thanks to online spoilers, we have the final results of The Amazing Race 38. Many social media accounts have been sharing footage and pictures from the set.

Izzy and her fiance, Paige, finished in fourth place.

Joseph and his brother, Adam, finished in third place.

Kyland Young and Taylor Hale finished in second place.

Jag Bains and his brother, Jas, won The Amazing Race 38.

As a reminder, these spoilers come from online sources (trustworthy ones) and not CBS, so take everything with a grain of salt for now. But the results are in.

Gotta give him his flowers cause 2 for 2 CBS shows is impressive!!! 25 really jag’s number 😂 #TAR38 #tar38spoilers pic.twitter.com/pZ43q2dJvM — bibi. (@bibigbrother) April 9, 2025

Previous seasons of The Amazing Race and Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+.

The Amazing Race airs Wednesday at 9:30/8:30c on CBS. Big Brother is on hiatus