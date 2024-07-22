Who won Love Island USA season 6?

One of the best seasons of Love Island USA came to a romantic conclusion Sunday evening.

Love Island Season 6 crowned its winners after showcasing the final four couples on their final dates that took them out of the villa.

At the beginning of the episode, the final couples were Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, Leah Kateb and Miguel Hirachi, Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington, and JaNa Craig, and Kenny Rodriguez.

By the end of the emotional installment, only one couple emerged as winners and had to decide whether to share the $100,000 cash prize.

Okay, so here’s how the final vote played out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In fourth place is… Nicole and Kendall

In third place is… JaNa and Kenny

In second place is… Leah and Miguel

The Love Island USA season 6 winners aren’t surprising

This means the Love Island USA Season 6 winners are Serena and Kordell.

Of course, they’ve been through a lot throughout their time on the series, with Serena opting to stay loyal to her man throughout the Casa Amor twist.

Unfortunately, Kordell used his time away to build a connection with Daia McGhee, who was later called out for being active in the comments section of Kordell’s famous brother’s social media posts.

It was something else.

The good news is that, despite their issues, Serena and Kordell found their way back to each other.

Their relationship was put to the test, but they managed to work through their issues and emerge as a stronger couple.

Viewers at home were invested in their relationship from the start, and it is a miracle that they managed to bounce back and carve out this bond.

The big test now is how they will fare in the outside world because, as previous seasons have taught us, everything changes when we return to the real world.

The road to the finale was challenging for the islanders, but let’s talk a little about the runner-ups.

Post-Love Island will be fun for the couples

Leah and Miguel had a strong bond, but something told me they would finish third or fourth, with JaNa and Kenny as the runner-ups.

While Nicole and Kendall remained together the longest out of all the couples, their relationship wasn’t put to the test, which may or may not be a bad thing when they return to the outside world.

All told it will be an exciting couple of weeks to see how each of the couples reacts when they watch the season back.

Love Island USA Seasons 4-6 are now streaming on Peacock. Stream Seasons 1-3 on Paramount+.