Love Island USA viewers sound off on Kordell Beckham betraying Serena Page: ‘He’ll regret this’

The most dramatic recoupling in Love Island USA history has now aired, and the aftermath promises to be even crazier.

Friday’s new episode of the Peacock dating show found Serena Page upset about the video she received of Kordell Beckham getting up close and personal with Daia McGhee during his turn at Casa Amor.

At the recoupling, Serena followed in Kaylor’s footsteps and decided against choosing one of the new boys to couple up with.

She also didn’t choose to remain in a couple with Kordell, which is probably a good thing considering he returned to the villa with Daia as his new love interest.

Ultimately, Serena went off at the recoupling because Kordell was unaware that his former flame had received video footage of some of his antics in the other villa.

Vowing to remain single is a big move for Serena because it means she’ll be vulnerable as the series continues, meaning she may be dumped from the island for not being a part of a couple.

Love Island USA is headed in a new direction

That could change if new faces are brought in, but for now, the fans are speaking out about the explosive scenes.

A fan on social media declared that Kordell will “regret this,” hinting that his new relationship may not play out as expected.

In the past, some of the most dramatic recouplings led to divisions that cannot be repaired.

Another fan felt like Kordell didn’t “know anything” about Daia.

The fan felt this was never about a “deeper connection,” adding that it was about “finding a girl that will give up easily.”

“He found that in Daia.”

Another fan pointed out that Serena “left him waiting for long” but maintained that she was “never disrespectful.”

Serena and Kordell are so over

Like the other couples, Kordell and Serena have had their ups and downs, but it seems like the latter is shutting the door to any potential recoupling with the former.

There’s no telling what will happen next because Love Island USA producers have been killing it this season with some of the series’ biggest twists.

Things are poised to get more dramatic this coming week with a new crop of islanders that may or may not have ties to last season.

The next new episode airs tonight on Peacock and is set to chart the aftermath of Casa Amor.

Love Island USA airs Thursday-Tuesday at 9/8c on Peacock.