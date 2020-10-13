Who wins POV this week on Big Brother? A look at live feeds spoilers

The Big Brother Power of Veto was an important one this week, with the winner having a chance to shake up the final five nominations.

The POV was awarded on Saturday, but that footage won’t be revealed until the Wednesday night episode of the show.

Live feed subscribers have already learned who won the POV and whether or not they used it this week.

Who wins the POV this week on Big Brother?

Nicole Franzel won the Power of Veto. It was a huge win for Nicole, as it showed that her HOH victory wasn’t a fluke. It also instilled some more confidence in her this summer.

It was also an extremely important win for Cody Calafiore, as it kept him from going up on the block. His final two with Nicole is finally paying dividends.

It’s all bad news for Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett, though, as they remained on the block at the Veto Ceremony. It kept everything the same – just as Nicole and Cody had intended.

Now, Enzo Palumbo and Cody will have the only votes at the Thursday night Eviction Ceremony. That’s a big deal, as they get to decide who is the best option to take with them to the final four.

It’s right about now that Memphis has to regret keeping Nicole and working so hard to get David Alexander out during the Triple Eviction.

Cody and Nicole talk about Victor. First time this season I agree with Cody 😄. #bb22 #bigbrother pic.twitter.com/HEs1hiQeLE — Reality Realm (@RealityRealm) October 9, 2020

Does Nicole Franzel have a strong enough resume to be Big Brother 22 winner?

Winning the HOH and POV this week was huge for Nicole. It got her on the board for competition wins and has her getting closer to Enzo and Christmas when it comes to overall wins this summer. None of them will catch up to Cody, though, who has already won three HOHs and three POVs.

During the Wednesday night episode of the show, Nicole’s POV win will be shown. The final five houseguests played in the always-fun BB Comics challenge, which is always interesting because fans get to see comic books based on each cast member. It’s something that sticks with casts long after they have played the game.

The new episode will also pick up after Nicole nominated Christmas and Memphis, with the nominees likely having a lot to say during their Diary Room sessions.

Moving forward, there isn’t a lot of time until the October 28 season finale. That’s when the members of the BB22 jury are going to vote on the winner. Tyler Crispen, who is now a member of the jury, had a lot to say about jury management in his post-eviction interviews.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.