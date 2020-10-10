Big Brother: Tyler Crispen gives post-eviction interviews, speaks about trying to quit and jury management

The Big Brother journey for Tyler Crispen may have come to an end. After his rough time as a member of the BB22 cast, he may be permanently done playing the game.

On Thursday night, Tyler was evicted on a unanimous vote and he has been giving exit interviews ever since. Some of his answers to questions have been very interesting.

Tyler spoke briefly with host Julie Chen Moonves on eviction night, but he has given more in-depth answers to some of the questions he has answered from the media.

Tyler Crispen speaks about his BB22 game

Below is a video of an interview that Tyler did virtually with Entertainment Weekly.

In this post-eviction interview, the first question he tried to answer was about when his game went wrong. He said, “I don’t know. There’s a lot of moments I could probably pinpoint, but that would take a while. I can’t really say a direct moment in time. I definitely know, at the beginning, it took me a while to really get in the Big Brother zone.”

Tyler went on to say that he has no regrets from the season and he also called it “a good move” by Memphis Garrett and Cody Calafiore to reveal their alliances to him in their goodbye messages.

And in regard to jury management, Tyler stated that Christmas Abbott has done the worst job at trying to secure votes from evicted houseguests.

To find out everything else that Tyler told EW, take a look at the video below.

Tyler wanted Angela Rummans with him

In a post-eviction interview that Tyler had with Us Weekly, he stated that it was a mistake to not bring girlfriend Angela Rummans with him, how reckless he was to just do things because he was bored, and that talking about quitting hurt his game.

Tyler also addressed what he called his “game reputation” and he hit on something that has definitely not gone over well with some viewers of the show. Many fans did not like that he tried to quit the show multiple times.

He also still doesn’t understand why Enzo Palumbo wanted to keep Nicole Franzel in the house, especially with the final two of Cody and Nicole in place.

More can be seen and heard from Tyler in the video below, including where he says who he feels is playing the best game this summer.

It’s the end of the road for Tyler Crispen when it comes to possibly winning Big Brother 22, but he is still in the running for winning America’s Favorite Player this summer.

In a new poll measuring the popularity of BB22 cast members, Tyler still rates pretty high on the list of BB22 favorites.

