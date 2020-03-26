Who went home tonight on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer was back tonight with all new performances by the remaining four contestants from Group C.

T-Rex, Night Angel, Rhino, and Astronaut all fought for the chance to move on to the Super Nine, but one singer had to go home.

It probably comes as no surprise that it was T-Rex who got the boot, despite her insane energy and complete dedication to a number. But audiences and panelists alike knew that T-Rex just wasn’t in the same league as superstars like Night Angel and the velvety smooth voices of Rhino and Astronaut.

The Masked Singer sends home T-Rex and unmasks her

Audiences will likely not be surprised to learn that T-Rex was revealed to be Jojo Siwa from Dance Moms.

Practically the entire internet knew it was this YouTube star with the unstoppable energy and geeky enthusiasm. It was so obvious that even most of The Masked Singer panelists made Jojo Siwa their final guesses.

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger all guessed that Jojo Siwa was under the mask. Ken Jeong guessed YouTube star Liza Koshy (as inspired by a previous guess by Robin Thicke) and guest panelist Will Arnett guessed former figure skater Tara Lipinski.

T-Rex’s clue packages were riddled with clues referencing her YouTube career and her time on the reality show, Dance Moms. Aside from that, her energy was unmistakable.

T-Rex left the competition even after the enthusiastic performance of “Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)” by The Pussycat Dolls.

The Masked Singer moves on to the last round of competition

T-Rex’s departure means that Rhino, Night Angel, and Astronaut have made it into the Super Nine, along with Turtle, White Tiger, and Kangaroo from Group A and Frog, Kitty, and Banana from Group B.

Jojo Siwa (T-Rex) joins an impressive list of celebrities who have already departed Season 3 of The Masked Singer. Previously eliminated were Sarah Palin (Bear), Bella Thorne (Swan), Tom Bergeron (Taco), Tony Hawk (Elephant), Dionne Warwick (Mouse), Drew Carey (Llama), Lil’ Wayne (Robot), and Chaka Khan (Miss Monster).

Who will be the next singer to be unmasked and who will make it all the way to end? The Masked Singer will return with the Super Nine finalists and all new performances. The Masked Singer is pre-taped, so there will be no interruptions due to coronavirus production delays.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.